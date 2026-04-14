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Parkin inks Binghatti deal to expand smart parking network in Dubai

Agreement adds 1,200 paid parking spaces across key Dubai communities

Last updated:
A Ahmed, Senior Reporter
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Katralnada Binghatti, CEO of Binghatti Holding and Eng. Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali, CEO of Parkin during the agreement signing ceremony in Dubai
Katralnada Binghatti, CEO of Binghatti Holding and Eng. Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali, CEO of Parkin during the agreement signing ceremony in Dubai
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Dubai: Dubai’s push toward smarter, more seamless urban mobility received a boost as Parkin announced a new partnership with leading property developer Binghatti to expand its managed parking footprint across the emirate.

Parkin Company PJSC, Dubai’s largest provider of paid public parking services, has entered into a multi-year agreement with Binghatti Holding Ltd to operate around 1,200 parking spaces across selected residential developments. The sites are located in Jumeirah Village Circle, Al Jaddaf and Business Bay, areas that continue to see strong residential and commercial growth.

The move is part of Parkin’s broader strategy to grow its presence in the developer parking segment and unlock value from underutilised assets, while enhancing convenience for residents and visitors.

Digital platform

Under the agreement, all parking locations will be fully integrated into the Parkin mobile app, allowing users to manage parking through a single digital platform. Customers will be able to book both short-term and long-term parking, including seasonal permits, in a streamlined and user-friendly manner.

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The roll-out is expected to begin toward the end of the second quarter of 2026, covering around 30 locations. It will involve the integration of Parkin’s advanced, barrierless parking technologies with Binghatti’s existing infrastructure to enable seamless vehicle entry, parking and exit.

Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali, CEO of Parkin, said the partnership reflects rising demand for tech-enabled parking solutions in Dubai. He noted that the collaboration will help deliver a more convenient parking experience while improving asset utilisation and supporting efficient mobility across the city.

Living experiences

Katralnada Binghatti, CEO of Binghatti Holding, said the agreement aligns with the developer’s focus on enhancing everyday living experiences through smart infrastructure. He added that the integration of advanced parking systems will improve accessibility and operational efficiency across its developments, while contributing to Dubai’s vision of a more connected and future-ready urban environment.

Parkin currently manages one of the largest parking portfolios in the region, with around 229,000 paid spaces across Dubai. The company continues to expand its offerings through digital innovation, including AI-powered parking management and ticketless systems, as it supports the city’s rapid urban growth.

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Dubai parkingtransport

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