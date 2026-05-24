Sharjah to develop Dh183m American school for more than 2,400 students

New campus in Sharjah Sustainable City will feature innovation labs, wellness facilities
Sharjah: The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority, Shurooq, has signed an agreement with SANAM Group to develop a new American curriculum K-12 school in Sharjah Sustainable City, in a project expected to attract investments of up to $50 million (Dh183 million) over the coming years.
The new campus, which will accommodate around 2,435 students from kindergarten to Grade 12, will be built on a 29,275-square-metre plot owned by Shurooq in the Um Fanain/Al Ruqa Al Hamra area under a 35-year agreement.
The agreement was signed by Yousif Al Mutawa, Chief Real Estate Officer of Shurooq, and Dr Sulaiman Tareq Al Abduljader, Vice Chairman and CEO of SANAM Group in the presence of Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of Shurooq.
The project is aimed at strengthening education infrastructure within Sharjah Sustainable City, one of the emirate’s flagship residential communities focused on sustainability, integrated living and family-oriented services.
Al Mutawa said the development aligns with Shurooq’s strategy of creating projects that meet the evolving needs of Sharjah’s growing communities while unlocking long-term value from strategic land assets.
“Education is one of the most important components of a complete residential community, and this school will support families, enhance quality of life and contribute to the development of a more connected and liveable environment in Sharjah Sustainable City,” he said.
He added that partnering with SANAM Group reflects the importance of working with specialised private sector operators capable of delivering long-term educational and community value.
The planned campus will feature modern classrooms, science and technology laboratories, robotics and engineering labs, innovation and maker spaces, as well as three libraries catering to different academic stages.
The school will also include arts studios, open learning hubs, a black box theatre and a 500-seat multi-purpose hall designed to support creativity, collaboration and cultural engagement alongside academic learning.
Facilities dedicated to student well-being and safety will include a separate kindergarten zone with dedicated access and security measures, counselling offices, therapy and sensory integration rooms, and specialised clinics for students.
Sports and recreational amenities are set to include an indoor sports hall, football pitch, swimming pools, rooftop recreational spaces and landscaped green areas with shaded pedestrian walkways and botanical gardens.
According to SANAM Group, the project forms part of its broader expansion strategy in the GCC education sector and reflects growing regional demand for sustainable and future-ready educational ecosystems.
Dr Al Abduljader described the partnership as a major step in advancing SANAM’s long-term vision for sustainable education investments across the Gulf region.
“Together, we look forward to developing an integrated educational environment that enables academic excellence and is defined by innovation, sustainability and community engagement,” he said.
Once completed, the school is expected to become a major education asset within Sharjah Sustainable City while supporting Sharjah’s wider ambitions to position itself as a destination for sustainable family living and future-focused education.