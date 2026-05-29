New AI-powered platform aims to improve berth planning and reduce port delays
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Ports Group and NYU Abu Dhabi are partnering to develop an artificial intelligence-powered system designed to improve ship arrival planning, berth allocation and port efficiency.
The multi-year research collaboration will focus on building what the companies describe as a “high-fidelity intelligence engine” using stochastic AI models and spatial analytics to support port operations.
The system is expected to help predict vessel arrival times more accurately, improve berth allocation decisions and provide insights into environmental impact and fuel usage.
The project comes as ports globally face growing pressure to improve efficiency amid rising trade volumes, shipping congestion and decarbonisation targets.
Long berth waiting times at ports around the world can leave ships anchored for days, increasing fuel consumption, operational costs and supply chain delays. Add the ongoing regional war into the mix. According to AD Ports Group, the new system aims to reduce uncertainty around port calls and improve planning precision without requiring physical port expansion.
The companies said better coordination between vessel arrival times and berth allocation could also help reduce idle time and fuel burn for ships, potentially lowering emissions linked to port operations.
Mohamed Jamal-Eddine, Group Chief Digital and Information Officer at AD Ports Group, said the partnership focuses on integrating operational expertise with predictive modelling and AI-driven decision-making tools.
“As we continue to reimagine logistics ecosystems to advance the frontiers of global trade, pioneering research and strategic partnerships remain key pillars of our digitally-led approach,” he said.
The initiative is expected to be piloted at selected terminals and trade lanes before any wider rollout across AD Ports Group’s international network.
Arlie Peters, Provost at NYU Abu Dhabi, said the partnership aims to combine academic research with operational applications in logistics and infrastructure.
“At NYU Abu Dhabi, we focus on research that addresses real-world challenges,” he said, adding that the collaboration aims to support efficiency, resilience and sustainability in logistics operations.
The project will be led academically by Professor Ali Diabat from NYU Abu Dhabi’s Civil and Urban Engineering programme.
As part of the agreement, AD Ports Group will provide operational data and facilitate pilot deployments at selected locations under its internal data governance framework.