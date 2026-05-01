Abu Dhabi launches AI-powered autonomous patrol boat trials to strengthen maritime security

Abu Dhabi: As part of its ongoing efforts to advance the smart mobility ecosystem and develop the maritime transport sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, has announced the launch of field trials for a 23-foot autonomous maritime patrol vessel. The trials are being conducted under the supervision of the Autonomous Intelligent Systems Council, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and Blue Gulf Group. This initiative aligns with ITC’s broader strategy to further strengthen the emirate’s smart mobility ecosystem.