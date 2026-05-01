Abu Dhabi launches AI-powered autonomous patrol boat trials to strengthen maritime security

Self-navigating vessels to patrol UAE waters and boost coastal surveillance
Abu Dhabi: As part of its ongoing efforts to advance the smart mobility ecosystem and develop the maritime transport sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, has announced the launch of field trials for a 23-foot autonomous maritime patrol vessel. The trials are being conducted under the supervision of the Autonomous Intelligent Systems Council, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and Blue Gulf Group. This initiative aligns with ITC’s broader strategy to further strengthen the emirate’s smart mobility ecosystem.
The trials aim to deploy an advanced maritime solution powered by autonomous control technologies to support monitoring and enforcement operations across waterways, in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Maritime. By enhancing surveillance and regulatory oversight, the initiative is expected to improve compliance with applicable laws and regulations, while elevating overall safety standards within the maritime sector.
This step reflects the maritime sector’s strategic direction toward adopting intelligent technologies and innovative solutions, enhancing the efficiency of regulatory operations, improving monitoring accuracy, and supporting the sustainability of maritime operations. It also contributes to advancing the development of autonomous maritime transport systems in the emirate.
The initiative underscores ITC’s commitment to adopting cutting-edge technologies and building an advanced regulatory ecosystem that promotes public safety and operational efficiency. The Integrated Transport Centre reaffirmed its dedication to further developing the maritime transport sector in Abu Dhabi through the adoption of advanced technological solutions and the strengthening of strategic partnerships, ultimately enhancing quality of life and public safety.
Abu Dhabi is witnessing accelerated progress in integrating artificial intelligence and autonomous systems to enhance maritime security and safety, in line with its vision to become a global hub for innovation and smart mobility by 2026. Key developments and initiatives include:
1. Autonomous Maritime Patrols (Unmanned Surface Vessels – USVs):
ADNOC Autonomous Vessels: ADNOC Logistics & Services (ADNOC L&S) unveiled its first AI-powered autonomous vessels in late 2025, designed for remote maritime operations.
“Hydra” Surveillance Boats: Al Seer Marine introduced its “Hydra” autonomous vessels—high-speed inflatable boats equipped with advanced radar and camera systems for surveillance and interception in ports and anchorage zones.
Advanced Local Manufacturing: Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB), part of EDGE Group, is manufacturing advanced patrol and interception vessels for the Critical Infrastructure and Coastal Protection Authority, incorporating cutting-edge maritime technologies.
2. Enhancing Maritime Safety and Oversight (2026):
Advanced Platforms (UMEX 2026): The Unmanned Systems Exhibition (UMEX 2026) in Abu Dhabi showcased the latest AI-integrated unmanned surface vessels (USVs) for both defense and civilian applications.
“Safety Patrol” and “Raqeeb Patrol”: The Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority and the Abu Dhabi Hazardous Materials Management Centre launched field patrols to strengthen inspections and public awareness, ensuring the highest safety standards.
Abu Dhabi Maritime Initiatives: Abu Dhabi Maritime continues to update interactive safety maps and roll out awareness campaigns to enhance maritime safety for users and operators.
3. Smart Systems and Remote Operations:
Remote Control Centres: Autonomous vessels are operated from advanced onshore control centres (such as the Musaffah control centre), enabling real-time, secure monitoring of maritime operations.
Artificial Intelligence Integration: Patrol vessels incorporate self-learning systems, target tracking, and coordinated operations between autonomous units.
These technologies form a key pillar of Abu Dhabi’s strategy to enhance operational efficiency, reduce carbon emissions, and ensure the sustainable protection of waterways and coastal infrastructure.