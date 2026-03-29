Abu Dhabi expands smart inspection fleet with 27 AI-powered vehicles

Cars equipped with advanced cameras, detection systems and automated analysis tools
Abu Dhabi City Municipality has expanded its fleet of smart inspection vehicles as part of the Unified Inspection System, increasing the total number to 27 AI-powered units.
The municipality said the vehicles are equipped with advanced cameras, detection systems and automated analysis tools, and are integrated with digital platforms including GIS, Smart Hub and UIS.
Officials explained that the expansion has helped improve monitoring across high-risk areas and locations that are difficult to access, while reducing the need for manual inspections.
According to the municipality, the smart vehicles carry out inspection tasks without human intervention. They use intelligent sensing and automated analysis to detect visual issues in public spaces and send real-time data to relevant teams.
This has improved decision-making and enabled faster responses to issues on the ground.
Authorities added that the system has also enhanced the monitoring of public assets, with vehicles able to identify irregularities and share precise location details automatically.
The use of AI technology has led to a noticeable increase in the number of detected cases. The municipality reported that visual distortion cases rose from 3,632 in 2024 to 18,851 by the end of 2025, marking a 419 per cent increase.
Officials said this reflects the improved accuracy and coverage provided by the smart system, rather than an increase in issues.
The municipality noted that combining advanced technology with automation has improved the overall efficiency of inspection and emergency response operations.
It also helped reduce operational costs, as fewer manual inspections are required, while maintaining high levels of monitoring across the emirate.
The expansion forms part of Abu Dhabi’s wider efforts to use smart technologies to improve public services, enhance operational performance and support a safer and more organised urban environment.