GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Abu Dhabi expands smart inspection fleet with 27 AI-powered vehicles

Cars equipped with advanced cameras, detection systems and automated analysis tools

Last updated:
Ali Al Hammadi, Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The smart vehicles carry out inspection tasks without human intervention. They use intelligent sensing and automated analysis to detect visual issues in public spaces and send real-time data to relevant teams.
The smart vehicles carry out inspection tasks without human intervention. They use intelligent sensing and automated analysis to detect visual issues in public spaces and send real-time data to relevant teams.
Supplied

Abu Dhabi City Municipality has expanded its fleet of smart inspection vehicles as part of the Unified Inspection System, increasing the total number to 27 AI-powered units.

The municipality said the vehicles are equipped with advanced cameras, detection systems and automated analysis tools, and are integrated with digital platforms including GIS, Smart Hub and UIS.

Officials explained that the expansion has helped improve monitoring across high-risk areas and locations that are difficult to access, while reducing the need for manual inspections.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Improved monitoring and faster response

 

According to the municipality, the smart vehicles carry out inspection tasks without human intervention. They use intelligent sensing and automated analysis to detect visual issues in public spaces and send real-time data to relevant teams.

This has improved decision-making and enabled faster responses to issues on the ground.

Authorities added that the system has also enhanced the monitoring of public assets, with vehicles able to identify irregularities and share precise location details automatically.

Rise in detected cases

 

The use of AI technology has led to a noticeable increase in the number of detected cases. The municipality reported that visual distortion cases rose from 3,632 in 2024 to 18,851 by the end of 2025, marking a 419 per cent increase.

Officials said this reflects the improved accuracy and coverage provided by the smart system, rather than an increase in issues.

Supporting efficiency and cost reduction

 

The municipality noted that combining advanced technology with automation has improved the overall efficiency of inspection and emergency response operations.

It also helped reduce operational costs, as fewer manual inspections are required, while maintaining high levels of monitoring across the emirate.

The expansion forms part of Abu Dhabi’s wider efforts to use smart technologies to improve public services, enhance operational performance and support a safer and more organised urban environment.

Ali Al HammadiReporter

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Abu Dhabi shuts 5 healthcare facilities for violations

Abu Dhabi shuts 5 healthcare facilities for violations

1m read
New awareness guide outlines clear steps for safety, stability, and responsible public behaviour

Out in public or driving? What to do if an alert sounds

4m read
ADCMC leads strategic efforts to safeguard the community and enhance crisis response

Falling debris? Immediate actions to take for safety

2m read
Expansion marks another step in Abu Dhabi’s smart mobility vision.

Abu Dhabi expands driverless taxi service on Yas Island

2m read