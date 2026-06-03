No SMS, no tickets: Abu Dhabi rolls out AI-powered smart parking

Drivers can pay parking automatically through Darb without manual action
Q Mobility has announced the activation of its Smart Parking System across public multi-storey car parks in Abu Dhabi, under the regulatory supervision of the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport. The new system enables automatic parking fee payments directly through users’ Darb digital wallets.
The system has been activated in public multi-storey car parks located on Abu Dhabi Island, including Public Multi-Storey Car Park No. 1 (East Sector 01-3), which provides 394 parking spaces, and Public Multi-Storey Car Park No. 5 (Sector 02-3), which offers 265 parking spaces.
The system has also been introduced in the commercial zones of Mohammed Bin Zayed City, covering 1,446 parking spaces across sectors ME9, ME10, and ME12.
As part of Q Mobility’s commitment to delivering an inclusive and sustainable mobility ecosystem, the system also includes dedicated parking spaces for People of Determination, enhancing quality of life through smart, integrated services that cater to the needs of all road users.
The new service is powered by advanced artificial intelligence technologies and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) systems. Parking sessions commence automatically when a vehicle enters a designated parking facility, with fees calculated and deducted directly from the user’s Darb wallet upon exit. This eliminates the need for SMS messages, payment machines, QR code scanning, or any manual action, providing users with a seamless, fully automated parking experience.
Q Mobility urged users to ensure that sufficient funds are available in their Darb digital wallets before using the service, enabling smooth automatic payments and helping avoid non-payment violations.
Parking fees are set at Dh2 per hour, with a maximum daily charge of Dh15 for a 24-hour period. The service operates around the clock throughout the year.
The multi-storey parking facilities are expected to enhance traffic flow and reduce congestion caused by random parking practices, while making it easier for motorists to locate available spaces, particularly during peak hours, thereby improving the overall road-user experience.
This project reflects Q Mobility’s commitment to advancing digital mobility services built on innovation and operational excellence, while delivering a more convenient and efficient experience for users. It also supports Abu Dhabi’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its position as a global leader in smart and sustainable mobility through the adoption of advanced technological solutions.