Set within the park's Metropolis land, the ride puts guests directly inside one of DC's most notorious villain storylines. Rather than watching Lex Luthor from the sidelines, riders become part of his latest scheme themselves.

Warner Bros. World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi has a new resident, and he's not one of the good guys. Kryptonite Collider, the park's newest thrill ride, officially opened to the public today, marking the first permanent new attraction the park has added since it first opened back in 2018.

The experience is built around Lex Luthor's Everyman Project, his attempt to give ordinary people superhuman abilities by harnessing kryptonite, the rare mineral that happens to be Superman's only real weakness. Guests begin inside a fully detailed recreation of LexCorp's laboratory, instantly recognisable to DC fans as the headquarters behind Luthor's most infamous plans, where they're briefed and asked to volunteer for the experiment before taking their seats.

"From the minute they step inside LexCorp, to the moment they discover their newly unlocked powers, every element has been designed to deliver the immersive storytelling and world-class entertainment our guests have come to expect from a trip to Yas Island."

Hind Galadari, General Manager of Warner Bros. World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, called the ride a genuine milestone for the park. "Kryptonite Collider is a real milestone for Warner Bros. World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, bringing one of DC's most iconic super-villains to life through an experience that places our guests at the heart of his story," she said.

Once the ride begins, a 32-seat centrifuge powers up around them, combining fast spinning motion with synchronised lighting and onboard audio designed to simulate the sensation of suddenly gaining extraordinary powers. As the energy builds, guests are pulled into deciding whether to side with Superman or embrace Luthor's offer of power for themselves. By the end, interactive digital displays reveal each rider's own personalised "superpower," giving the ride a genuinely individual finale rather than the same ending for everyone on board.

What to know before you go

Kryptonite Collider is classified as a thrill ride, so there are height and weight restrictions to keep in mind. Guests need to be at least 105cm tall when accompanied by an adult, or 120cm to ride unaccompanied, and anyone under 105cm isn't permitted on the ride at all. There's also a maximum weight limit of 136kg. The ride is included with standard park admission, with no separate charge to experience it.

Part of a bigger summer at the park

The ride's launch lines up with the start of DC Super Hero Season at Warner Bros. World Yas Island, running until 30 August, where the park's usual lineup of heroes shares the spotlight with a growing cast of DC villains through live entertainment and character encounters.