Fire under control at Yas Island building site in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours as crews tackle Yas Island building fire
Abu Dhabi Police and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority responded to a fire at a building under construction on Yas Island on Friday morning.
At around 11am, Abu Dhabi Police said emergency teams were responding to the blaze and urged the public to obtain information only from official sources.
Authorities later confirmed that the fire had been brought under control and that no injuries were reported.
Emergency teams worked to contain the blaze and ensure the area was safe.
Abu Dhabi Police reiterated the importance of relying on official channels for updates and avoiding the spread of unverified information.