What parents must know about new age rules, calendar changes and fee freeze
Dubai: Schools across the UAE will welcome students back on August 31, with several new education policies coming into effect for the 2026-27 academic year.
The changes include updated school admission age requirements, a unified three-year academic calendar, a revised inspection model for Dubai private schools and a freeze on tuition fees.
Here's what parents need to know:
From the 2026-27 academic year, Dubai private schools and early childhood centres will implement the Ministry of Education's (MOE) updated school entry age rules for children registering in the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) system for the first time.
The change applies only to new students and does not affect children already enrolled in Dubai schools or those transferring between schools within the emirate.
For schools starting in September, children must reach the required age by December 31:
Three years: Pre-KG/FS1
Four years: KG1/FS2
Five years: KG2/Year 1
Six years: Grade 1/Year 2
For schools beginning in April, children must meet the age requirement by March 31.
A one-time exception applies during the 2026-27 academic year. Children born between September 1 and December 31, 2022, who are not currently enrolled in any education setting, may be placed in either FS1 or FS2 based on their developmental readiness, as assessed by the school.
The Ministry of Education has introduced a unified academic calendar for the 2026-27, 2027-28 and 2028-29 school years, giving families greater certainty when planning holidays and travel.
For most schools, the first breaks after the summer holiday will be:
Mid-term break: October 12 to 18, 2026
Winter break: December 14, 2026 to January 3, 2027
However, there are some exceptions. Private schools in Sharjah will continue following the emirate's own education calendar, while schools offering alternative curricula, including Indian, Pakistani and Bangladeshi systems, may continue to operate on different academic schedules and holiday dates.
Parents may also notice changes in how Dubai's private schools are inspected. For the 2026-27 academic year, the KHDA is introducing a two-tier inspection model.
Schools will either receive:
A comprehensive inspection with a full performance rating, or
A shorter monitoring visit focused on specific priority areas identified through school performance data.
Inspectors will provide no more than 24 hours' notice, with the aim of assessing everyday teaching and learning rather than prepared inspection-day performances.
Schools entering their third year of operation will automatically undergo a full inspection.
Private school fees in Dubai will remain unchanged for the 2026-27 academic year, following a leadership directive announced by KHDA.
The decision aims to support families by easing education costs while maintaining stability across Dubai's private education sector.
For parents, this means approved tuition fees will remain at current levels for the upcoming academic year.