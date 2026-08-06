GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
LIVING IN UAE
LIVING IN UAE
Living in UAE /
Education

Dubai schools 2026–27: The four major rules every UAE parent needs to know

What parents must know about new age rules, calendar changes and fee freeze

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Students return to GEMS Metropole School in Motor City, Dubai, as campuses reopen across the UAE for in-person learning following weeks of remote education.
Students return to GEMS Metropole School in Motor City, Dubai, as campuses reopen across the UAE for in-person learning following weeks of remote education.
Photo by Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News

Dubai: Schools across the UAE will welcome students back on August 31, with several new education policies coming into effect for the 2026-27 academic year.

The changes include updated school admission age requirements, a unified three-year academic calendar, a revised inspection model for Dubai private schools and a freeze on tuition fees.

Here's what parents need to know:

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

1. New school admission age cut-off

From the 2026-27 academic year, Dubai private schools and early childhood centres will implement the Ministry of Education's (MOE) updated school entry age rules for children registering in the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) system for the first time.

The change applies only to new students and does not affect children already enrolled in Dubai schools or those transferring between schools within the emirate.

For schools starting in September, children must reach the required age by December 31:

  • Three years: Pre-KG/FS1

  • Four years: KG1/FS2

  • Five years: KG2/Year 1

  • Six years: Grade 1/Year 2

For schools beginning in April, children must meet the age requirement by March 31.

A one-time exception applies during the 2026-27 academic year. Children born between September 1 and December 31, 2022, who are not currently enrolled in any education setting, may be placed in either FS1 or FS2 based on their developmental readiness, as assessed by the school.

2. UAE adopts a fixed three-year school calendar

The Ministry of Education has introduced a unified academic calendar for the 2026-27, 2027-28 and 2028-29 school years, giving families greater certainty when planning holidays and travel.

For most schools, the first breaks after the summer holiday will be:

  • Mid-term break: October 12 to 18, 2026

  • Winter break: December 14, 2026 to January 3, 2027

However, there are some exceptions. Private schools in Sharjah will continue following the emirate's own education calendar, while schools offering alternative curricula, including Indian, Pakistani and Bangladeshi systems, may continue to operate on different academic schedules and holiday dates.

3. Dubai private schools have a new inspection model

Parents may also notice changes in how Dubai's private schools are inspected. For the 2026-27 academic year, the KHDA is introducing a two-tier inspection model.

Schools will either receive:

  • A comprehensive inspection with a full performance rating, or

  • A shorter monitoring visit focused on specific priority areas identified through school performance data.

Inspectors will provide no more than 24 hours' notice, with the aim of assessing everyday teaching and learning rather than prepared inspection-day performances.

Schools entering their third year of operation will automatically undergo a full inspection.

4. No private school fee hike for 2026–27

Private school fees in Dubai will remain unchanged for the 2026-27 academic year, following a leadership directive announced by KHDA.

The decision aims to support families by easing education costs while maintaining stability across Dubai's private education sector.

For parents, this means approved tuition fees will remain at current levels for the upcoming academic year.

Related Topics:
KHDAUAE schoolsDubai private schools

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Parents looking for value can find several KHDA-rated schools with strong academic standards without paying premium private school fees (picture used for illustrative purposes).

Dubai schools under Dh45,000 with top KHDA ratings

2m read
Schools across the UAE will begin new academic year on August 31, welcoming students back to classrooms after two-month summer break.

UAE schools set 185 teaching days in 2026-2027

1m read
New schools and universities coming to Dubai in 2026

New schools and universities coming to Dubai in 2026

3m read
What is a parent-school contract in the UAE?

What is a parent-school contract in the UAE?

2m read