Dubai aims to increase Emirati teachers in private schools to 3,000 by 2033

KHDA unveils long-term plan to boost Emirati presence in private education
Dubai: Dubai is stepping up efforts to strengthen the role of Emirati teachers in private education, with a strategy aimed at increasing the number of national educators in the sector to 3,000 by 2033, according to Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) during the Emirati Educator Forum.
The forum brought together around 100 Emirati teachers working across Dubai’s private schools and early childhood centres.
The event was part of the Emirati Educator Strategy, approved by The Executive Council of Dubai. The strategy aims to attract and empower national talent while increasing the number of Emirati teachers working in Dubai’s private education sector.
At the forum, Emirati educators have highlighted Dubai’s commitment to investing in national talent and empowering Emirati teachers to help shape the future of education, strengthening the emirate’s position as a leading global destination for educators.
Teachers said these efforts support the objectives of the Education 33 Strategy (E33) and emphasised the important role Emirati teachers play in nurturing future generations, strengthening national identity, and contributing to Dubai’s private education sector.
The strategy works to strengthen national identity in private schools while enhancing the quality of the education ecosystem and recognising the integral role Emirati teachers play in shaping future generations and sharing national values.
Amina Alkawari, Director of Educator Empowerment at KHDA, said: “Emirati teachers carry a national mission, and their impact extends far beyond the classroom to future generations. Empowering them is a national responsibility that reflects the leadership’s vision to invest in people, elevate the teaching profession, and embed excellence and sustainability across education.”
Alkawari said: “Supporting and empowering teachers is an investment in the quality of education. KHDA will continue to create meaningful pathways that support their professional growth and enable them to make an even greater impact across Dubai’s education community.”
She said the Emirati Educator Forum offers a platform for teachers to exchange knowledge, build networks, and explore innovative solutions and professional development opportunities. These efforts contribute to improving education quality and supporting the objectives of the Emirati Educator Strategy.
The forum brought together retired Emirati education leaders, educators, and recent graduates, connecting experience with emerging national talent.
The forum was designed to include interactive activities tailored to participants’ needs, promote professional mentorship and knowledge-sharing, and foster the development of a professional community where educators can exchange expertise and share best practices.
Emirati teachers carry a national mission, and their impact extends far beyond the classroom to future generations. Empowering them is a national responsibility that reflects the leadership’s vision to invest in people, elevate the teaching profession, and embed excellence and sustainability across education.
The forum encourages more Emiratis to enter the teaching profession. Seham Alhajri, an Emirati teacher, said: “The Emirati Educator Strategy, together with KHDA’s efforts to attract Emiratis to work in private schools, represents an important national step towards strengthening national identity and embedding Emirati values among future generations.”
Alhajri said the strategy reflects a national commitment to invest in Emirati teachers, whose role extends beyond teaching to shaping individuals and sharing the UAE’s culture and values with students.
Wedad bin Turkiya, an Emirati teacher, said: “The Emirati Educator Strategy reflects Dubai’s commitment to strengthening the role of Emiratis in private education while continuing to develop the education ecosystem and harness technology and national capabilities to achieve the highest standards of quality.”
She said E33 represents a significant transformation that encompasses every part of the education journey. She added that the forum helps attract national talent and highlights the distinct value Emirati teachers bring through their knowledge of national identity, local culture, customs, and traditions.
Shaikha Mohammed, an Emirati Arabic language teacher at a private school in Dubai, said: “The forum allowed us to exchange knowledge and experiences. It reflects the support Dubai provides to teachers from the beginning of their professional journey. I encourage new teachers to approach this journey with confidence, to continue learning, and keep developing the skills they need to make a meaningful impact.”
The forum included a series of interactive workshops focused on developing Arabic language teaching methods and introducing modern approaches to support Arabic learning.
Sessions explored ways to strengthen education management and use artificial intelligence to support teaching and learning, reduce teachers’ workloads, and improve the quality of professional practice. A panel explored the experiences of three Emirati teachers and their professional journeys.
KHDA continues to support Emirati teachers through targeted game changer initiatives, including Teach in Dubai and All Rise, as well as the Leaders in Education programme.
The Leaders in Education programme was launched under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.
The programme connects Emirati teachers with leading national education experts and provides professional mentoring and individual development plans. It aims to strengthen professional capability, improve job satisfaction, support the retention of national talent in education, and reinforce the position of Emirati teachers as role models who create a lasting impact on future generations.