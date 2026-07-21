More than 32 firms join talks on food, agriculture and supply chain partnerships
Abu Dhabi: The UAE Food Cluster has stepped up efforts to deepen economic ties with India, bringing together more than 32 Emirati and Indian companies at a business forum in Andhra Pradesh aimed at forging new partnerships across the food, agriculture and agri-technology sectors.
Held under the theme Building Strategic Partnerships Across Value Chains, the forum focused on strengthening collaboration in food manufacturing, agricultural production, supply chains, advanced farming technologies and integrated value-chain systems as the two countries seek to bolster food security and sustainable growth.
The event was organised by the UAE Food Cluster, an initiative launched by the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, in collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh government.
It coincided with a visit by an Emirati economic delegation led by Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, which included Dr Maria Hanif Al Qassim, Assistant Undersecretary for Economic Policies and Studies, as well as representatives of UAE companies operating in the food, agriculture and logistics sectors.
The forum was attended by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, senior state officials and representatives of the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board.
On the sidelines of the forum, Bin Touq met Naidu to review the progress of the UAE Food Cluster and discuss opportunities to expand economic cooperation in food, agriculture, tourism, hospitality and infrastructure.
The discussions also covered collaboration in food security, agricultural technology and knowledge-based industries, as well as the development of tourism and coastal projects supported by Emirati companies.
Bin Touq said the UAE had made significant progress in building an integrated legislative, regulatory and infrastructure framework for the food sector through competitive policies, simplified business procedures and targeted investment initiatives.
He noted that the UAE Food Cluster has grown rapidly since its launch two years ago and now brings together more than 2,000 companies operating across the country's food industry, helping connect production, manufacturing, distribution and innovation within a unified ecosystem.
He said the forum offered an important platform for Emirati businesses to capitalise on India's competitive advantages and export opportunities, particularly in Andhra Pradesh, which has a strategic location, strong agricultural and industrial capabilities and well-established export infrastructure.
Strengthening partnerships in food production, logistics and supply chains, he said, would support the long-term economic interests of both countries while creating new investment opportunities for businesses on both sides.
The visit also saw the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the UAE Food Cluster and the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board to strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, innovation and institutional collaboration across the food and food-processing industries.
The agreement aims to support sustainable food production, promote value-added manufacturing, develop resilient supply chains, encourage joint investments and facilitate technology transfer, knowledge exchange and future business missions between the UAE and India.
Business-to-business meetings were held throughout the visit, with Emirati and Indian companies exploring cooperation in food sourcing, manufacturing, exports and distribution, as well as seafood production, aquaculture and cold-chain logistics. The discussions focused on identifying commercially viable partnerships that could strengthen bilateral trade and support more resilient regional food supply networks.
The ministry also highlighted the scale of the UAE's food ecosystem, saying the country is home to more than 44,199registered national and international food-related trademarks and over 10,000 companies operating across manufacturing, supply and distribution.
It added that the UAE also has more than 38,000 farms, underlining its ambition to strengthen its position as a global hub for food industries, sustainable agriculture and advanced food technologies through international partnerships and investment.