Andhra IT professional dies after flash floods sweep away car in Kansas

Venkatesh Doppalapudi, who lived in Omaha, Nebraska, and held an H-1B visa, was travelling to Houston on Saturday when severe storms dumped more than six inches of rain across parts of Kansas.

Rescue teams rushed to the scene, but strong flood currents prevented them from entering the water. A multi-agency search involving police drones and the Kansas Highway Patrol Air Unit was launched, and Doppalapudi's body was recovered the following day. He was from Bapatla district of Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help cover the cost of transporting Doppalapudi's remains to India, as well as funeral and other related expenses.

It added that officials were coordinating with the family and relevant authorities to provide all possible assistance, including completing legal formalities and facilitating the repatriation of his remains to India.

"The Consulate General of India in Houston is deeply saddened by the tragic demise of Mr. Venkatesh Doppalapudi, an Indian student from Andhra Pradesh, who lost his life in flash floodwaters in Kansas," the mission said in a statement.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.