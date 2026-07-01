Andhra IT professional dies after flash floods sweep away car in Kansas

Rescuers recovered his body a day after strong currents halted rescue efforts
Dubai: A 33-year-old Indian IT professional and student from Andhra Pradesh died after his car was swept away by flash floodwaters in the US state of Kansas, Indian media reported.
Venkatesh Doppalapudi, who lived in Omaha, Nebraska, and held an H-1B visa, was travelling to Houston on Saturday when severe storms dumped more than six inches of rain across parts of Kansas.
According to the reports, his vehicle was swept away by rapidly rising floodwaters during the journey.
Eyewitnesses told emergency responders they saw a submerged car near a bridge with Doppalapudi still inside, the Sumner County Emergency Management Office said.
Rescue teams rushed to the scene, but strong flood currents prevented them from entering the water. A multi-agency search involving police drones and the Kansas Highway Patrol Air Unit was launched, and Doppalapudi's body was recovered the following day. He was from Bapatla district of Andhra Pradesh.
The Consulate General of India in Houston expressed condolences over his death and said it was working closely with local authorities and the victim's family.
"The Consulate General of India in Houston is deeply saddened by the tragic demise of Mr. Venkatesh Doppalapudi, an Indian student from Andhra Pradesh, who lost his life in flash floodwaters in Kansas," the mission said in a statement.
It added that officials were coordinating with the family and relevant authorities to provide all possible assistance, including completing legal formalities and facilitating the repatriation of his remains to India.
Meanwhile, a GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help cover the cost of transporting Doppalapudi's remains to India, as well as funeral and other related expenses.