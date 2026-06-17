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Who was Sai Karthik Varma Datla? Indian techie among 12 killed in Missouri skydiving plane crash

24-year-old Andhra native built a career in US healthcare technology before the accident

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Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
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Sai Karthik Varma Datla, 24, from Andhra Pradesh, died along with the pilot and 10 experienced skydivers when the single-engine aircraft went down near Butler Memorial Airport on Sunday morning.
Sai Karthik Varma Datla, 24, from Andhra Pradesh, died along with the pilot and 10 experienced skydivers when the single-engine aircraft went down near Butler Memorial Airport on Sunday morning.

Dubai: An Indian technology professional who had built a promising career in the United States was among 12 people killed when a skydiving aircraft crashed and burst into flames shortly after take-off in Missouri, authorities said.

Sai Karthik Varma Datla, 24, from Andhra Pradesh, died along with the pilot and 10 experienced skydivers when the single-engine aircraft went down near Butler Memorial Airport on Sunday morning, media reports said.

Datla, a software engineer working for AdventHealth in the Kansas City area, had moved to the US for higher studies and earned a master's degree in computer science from the University of Central Missouri. Friends and colleagues remembered him as a young professional building a career in cloud computing, automation and software deployment.

Federal investigators said the aircraft, a 2010 Pacific Aerospace 750XL operated by Skydive Kansas City, crashed just moments after take-off, killing everyone on board.

What we know about the crash

  • When did it happen?

  • Sunday, shortly before 11.30am local time.

  • Where did it happen?

  • Near Butler Memorial Airport in Bates County, Missouri, about 80 miles south of Kansas City.

  • Who was killed?

  • All 12 people on board: one pilot and 11 skydivers.

  • Indian national Sai Karthik Varma Datla, 24, was among the victims.

  • Who was Sai Karthik Varma Datla?

  • From Andhra Pradesh, India.

  • Master's graduate from the University of Central Missouri.

  • Worked in healthcare technology with AdventHealth.

  • Previously employed by Capgemini.

  • What aircraft was involved?

  • A 2010 Pacific Aerospace 750XL single-engine turboprop.

  • Operated by Skydive Kansas City.

  • What happened?

  • The aircraft took off, climbed to about 100 feet, made a sudden left turn and crashed into a field.

  • Witnesses reported apparent loss of power before impact.

  • Was there a black box?

  • No. The aircraft was not equipped with a traditional flight data or cockpit voice recorder.

  • What is investigators' main focus?

  • Possible engine or power loss.

  • Pilot actions during the emergency.

  • Aircraft maintenance and structural condition.

  • Witness videos and photographs.

Witnesses said the plane climbed to only about 100 feet before making an abrupt left turn and appearing to lose power. Dennis Jacobs, acting airport manager at Butler Memorial Airport, said the pilot may have been attempting an emergency landing before the aircraft stalled, plunged nose-first into a field and caught fire.

Among the victims were several veteran skydivers and instructors, including Jen Sharp, technology director of the United States Parachute Association and a highly respected figure in the sport with nearly four decades of experience.

Datla had travelled to the skydiving centre for what appears to have been a recreational jump. Authorities have not said whether he was an experienced skydiver or a first-time participant.

The US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has launched an investigation into the crash. Officials said the aircraft was not equipped with a traditional flight data recorder or cockpit voice recorder, commonly known as a "black box", and investigators are instead relying on witness accounts, photographs, videos and examination of the wreckage.

The Pacific Aerospace 750XL is widely used in the skydiving industry because of its ability to carry parachutists to jumping altitude quickly while operating from short runways.

Flight tracking data showed the aircraft had completed several successful flights in recent days, including two earlier trips on the morning of the crash.

Investigators are examining the pilot's experience on the aircraft type, maintenance records and whether any mechanical or structural issues may have contributed to the accident.

-- With AP inputs

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
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