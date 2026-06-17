Who was Sai Karthik Varma Datla? Indian techie among 12 killed in Missouri skydiving plane crash

Dubai: An Indian technology professional who had built a promising career in the United States was among 12 people killed when a skydiving aircraft crashed and burst into flames shortly after take-off in Missouri, authorities said.

Among the victims were several veteran skydivers and instructors, including Jen Sharp, technology director of the United States Parachute Association and a highly respected figure in the sport with nearly four decades of experience.

Witnesses said the plane climbed to only about 100 feet before making an abrupt left turn and appearing to lose power. Dennis Jacobs, acting airport manager at Butler Memorial Airport, said the pilot may have been attempting an emergency landing before the aircraft stalled, plunged nose-first into a field and caught fire.

Datla, a software engineer working for AdventHealth in the Kansas City area, had moved to the US for higher studies and earned a master's degree in computer science from the University of Central Missouri. Friends and colleagues remembered him as a young professional building a career in cloud computing, automation and software deployment.

The US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has launched an investigation into the crash. Officials said the aircraft was not equipped with a traditional flight data recorder or cockpit voice recorder, commonly known as a "black box", and investigators are instead relying on witness accounts, photographs, videos and examination of the wreckage.

Datla had travelled to the skydiving centre for what appears to have been a recreational jump. Authorities have not said whether he was an experienced skydiver or a first-time participant.

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