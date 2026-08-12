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IndiGo Kolkata-Chennai flight lands safely after engine issue triggers full emergency

Full emergency was withdrawn minutes after the aircraft landed safely in Chennai

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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Chaos continues at Chennai airport due to IndiGo disruptions
Chaos continues at Chennai airport due to IndiGo disruptions

Dubai: An IndiGo flight from Kolkata to Chennai landed safely late Wednesday after a left engine issue prompted airport authorities to declare a full emergency shortly before arrival.

Flight 6E-723 touched down on Runway 25 at Chennai Airport at 11.37 pm with 224 people on board, according to the Chennai Airport Authority.

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Emergency response arrangements had been activated after the aircraft reported a left engine inoperative condition.

Emergency declared before landing

The full emergency was declared at 11.29 pm, with the aircraft expected eight minutes later. Its scheduled arrival time had been 11.30 pm.

"A Full Emergency was declared at 2329 IST for flight 6E-723, operating from Kolkata (CCU) to Chennai (MAA), due to a left engine inoperative condition. The aircraft was expected to arrive at 2337 HRS, with the scheduled time of arrival being 2330 HRS," the Chennai Airport Authority said.

The aircraft landed safely at 11.37 pm, after which the emergency remained in place briefly while airport teams completed their procedures.

"Following the declaration of the Full Emergency, the necessary emergency response arrangements were initiated to facilitate the safe arrival of the aircraft. The aircraft subsequently landed safely at 2337 IST on Runway 25, with 224 persons on board," the authority said.

Airport operations return to normal

The full emergency was formally withdrawn at 11.47 pm, 10 minutes after the aircraft landed.

"Full Emergency was formally withdrawn at 2347 HRS. All operations normal," the authority said.

The incident comes a month after an IndiGo flight from Dubai to Mumbai made an unscheduled emergency landing at Rajkot Airport following an alert indicating smoke in the aircraft's lower cargo hold.

The pilots on that flight declared an emergency and requested priority landing clearance, while fire and medical teams were positioned near the runway as a precaution.

- With inputs from ANI.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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