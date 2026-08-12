Full emergency was withdrawn minutes after the aircraft landed safely in Chennai
Dubai: An IndiGo flight from Kolkata to Chennai landed safely late Wednesday after a left engine issue prompted airport authorities to declare a full emergency shortly before arrival.
Flight 6E-723 touched down on Runway 25 at Chennai Airport at 11.37 pm with 224 people on board, according to the Chennai Airport Authority.
Emergency response arrangements had been activated after the aircraft reported a left engine inoperative condition.
The full emergency was declared at 11.29 pm, with the aircraft expected eight minutes later. Its scheduled arrival time had been 11.30 pm.
"A Full Emergency was declared at 2329 IST for flight 6E-723, operating from Kolkata (CCU) to Chennai (MAA), due to a left engine inoperative condition. The aircraft was expected to arrive at 2337 HRS, with the scheduled time of arrival being 2330 HRS," the Chennai Airport Authority said.
The aircraft landed safely at 11.37 pm, after which the emergency remained in place briefly while airport teams completed their procedures.
"Following the declaration of the Full Emergency, the necessary emergency response arrangements were initiated to facilitate the safe arrival of the aircraft. The aircraft subsequently landed safely at 2337 IST on Runway 25, with 224 persons on board," the authority said.
The full emergency was formally withdrawn at 11.47 pm, 10 minutes after the aircraft landed.
"Full Emergency was formally withdrawn at 2347 HRS. All operations normal," the authority said.
The incident comes a month after an IndiGo flight from Dubai to Mumbai made an unscheduled emergency landing at Rajkot Airport following an alert indicating smoke in the aircraft's lower cargo hold.
The pilots on that flight declared an emergency and requested priority landing clearance, while fire and medical teams were positioned near the runway as a precaution.
- With inputs from ANI.