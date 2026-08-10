Eight passengers and four crew were injured while confirmatory captain test is awaited
Dubai: Airbus is sending specialists to assist an investigation into an Air India flight that suddenly lost around 300 feet during cruise, an incident that left eight passengers and four cabin crew members injured.
The Airbus A320 was operating Air India flight AI2379 from Phuket to Delhi on August 4 with 137 passengers, including three infants, and eight crew members on board when it experienced the sudden loss of altitude.
The aircraft subsequently stabilised and landed safely in Delhi, while India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has classified the occurrence as a Serious Incident and opened an investigation.
Airbus said it was providing technical assistance to investigators under international aviation rules.
“In accordance with ICAO Annex 13, Airbus is providing technical assistance to the relevant investigating authorities. We are actively supporting the airline and will provide further information as it becomes available. A team of specialists is being dispatched to assist with the investigation,” Airbus said in a statement.
Indian authorities secured the aircraft's Flight Data Recorder and Cockpit Voice Recorder for examination following the incident.
Air India said it could not comment on any findings while the AAIB investigation remained underway.
“The investigation into the incident is being conducted by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) under the provisions of ICAO Annex 13. As the investigative process is ongoing, Air India cannot comment on any findings or observations related to the investigation. We will continue to extend our full cooperation to relevant authorities as required,” an Air India spokesperson said.
Eight passengers and four cabin crew members were admitted to hospital after the flight landed in Delhi.
Both pilots underwent the prescribed psychoactive substance screening following the incident, which forms part of the standard procedures after such an occurrence.
India's Ministry of Civil Aviation said the screening result for the pilot-in-command required confirmatory testing, with samples sent to a designated laboratory for further analysis.
“Samples have accordingly been sent to the designated laboratory for confirmatory analysis, and the final report is awaited,” the ministry said.
Both pilots have been taken off the flying roster by India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation pending completion of the investigation and the prescribed testing process.
Authorities said any further action will depend on the findings of the investigation and the final confirmatory test result.
The AAIB investigation is being conducted under ICAO Annex 13, the international framework governing investigations into aircraft accidents and serious incidents.
Such investigations are intended to establish the circumstances and contributing factors surrounding an occurrence and identify measures that could prevent similar incidents.
Air India and Airbus said they will continue cooperating with investigators while the probe remains underway.
- With inputs from agencies.