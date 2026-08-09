Air India Phuket-Delhi flight turbulence: Passengers raise questions over pilot’s condition

Probe launched into Air India flight as passengers allege pilot appeared intoxicated
Passengers on an Air India Phuket-Delhi flight that experienced severe turbulence on August 4 have raised concerns about the incident and called for accountability from the airline and aviation authorities.
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is investigating the incident, which occurred after the aircraft experienced a sudden loss of altitude of about 300 feet during cruise before stabilising and landing safely in Delhi.
Passenger raises concerns over pilot's behaviour
Passenger Shrikant Jha said passengers became concerned about the pilot’s condition based on his behaviour and appearance following the turbulence. He called for a thorough investigation into the matter.
“We actually had strong suspicions about this because of the pilot's demeanour and appearance. His gait didn't look right, and the way he spoke after the turbulence made it seem like he was intoxicated,” Jha told ANI.
Jha alleged that passengers had approached airport authorities and requested medical testing.
“However, we lodged a strong complaint with Ravishankar Gaur, the head of Terminal 3, urging the authorities to conduct dope and blood tests, which revealed the truth. The DGCA, the Airports Authority, and the airlines need to take responsibility for this,” he added.
We actually had strong suspicions about this because of the pilot's demeanour and appearance. His gait didn't look right, and the way he spoke after the turbulence made it seem like he was intoxicated.Shrikant Jha, Passenger
The allegation of intoxication has not been established. The authorities are awaiting the results of confirmatory testing.
Passenger describes injuries during turbulence
Another passenger, Renu Raniwala, described the sudden drop in altitude and the panic it caused among passengers, particularly those travelling with children.
“The person sitting ahead of us had already said that the pilot wasn't even walking straight. When the flight started dropping, I was most worried about the children,” she told ANI.
Raniwala said she grabbed her three-year-old grandson and fastened his seatbelt, but was injured in the process. She also alleged that a three-year-old girl was thrown towards the back of the aircraft during the turbulence.
She further alleged that passengers did not receive adequate assistance after landing and claimed some were left waiting for two to three hours before receiving medical attention.
Pilot's screening requires confirmatory test
The Ministry of Civil Aviation said the occurrence has been classified as a Serious Incident and is under investigation by the AAIB.
“Both flight crew members underwent the prescribed psychoactive substance screening test,” the ministry said in a statement on Sunday.
The initial screening of the Pilot-in-Command (PIC) indicated a result requiring confirmatory testing. Samples have been sent to a designated laboratory and the final report is awaited.
145 people were on board
The aircraft was carrying 137 passengers, including three infants, and eight crew members — two pilots and six cabin crew.
Several passengers and cabin crew members were injured during the turbulence. The aircraft subsequently stabilised and landed safely in Delhi.