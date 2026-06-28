Air India may increase foreign flights as Middle East skies reopen

Lower fuel costs, wider airspace may restore Europe and US connections
New Delhi: Air India may resume some international flights, which were earlier scrapped due to the Middle East conflict, as easing tensions in the region have led to the opening of more airspace and lower jet fuel prices, according to an NDTV report on Sunday that cited an internal memo from Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Campbell Wilson.
The airline is taking a relook at overseas schedules after cutting operations on some international routes between June and August because of airspace restrictions across the Middle East and high international jet fuel prices that had made detours to European and American destinations more costly to fly for the airline. If current conditions continue, some of those reductions could be reversed, the report added.
"The violence in the Middle East has subsided, and although there is no assurance that it won't worsen, the calmer climate has made more airspace available, and fuel prices have considerably decreased. We might be able to reverse some of the timetable cuts we made in recent months if this trend continues," NDTV cited Wilson's memo as saying.
Air India said the earlier schedule changes were intended to reduce last-minute disruptions for passengers and maintain network stability, while continuing to operate more than 1,200 international flights a month across five continents.
Wilson further stated that Air India expects to induct eight more new or refurbished wide-body aircraft into its fleet this year. Another Boeing 787-8 is being sent for retrofitting, while a new Boeing 787-9 is scheduled to arrive in India this weekend.
Besides, the airline has expanded its network by launching four weekly non-stop flights between Mumbai and Tokyo Haneda, in addition to its existing daily Delhi-Haneda service.
Wilson said Air India Express will next month become the first airline to operate a direct international passenger flight from Navi Mumbai International Airport to Abu Dhabi. The carrier will also add a Pune-Amritsar service to its domestic network in August, alongside its first direct flights from Guwahati to Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
Wilson said June marked Air India's strongest operational performance, with overall on-time performance of 86 per cent and domestic on-time performance reaching a record 90 per cent.
"This depends on continuous improvements in aircraft health, systems, focus, and procedures, even though it is somewhat aided by our temporarily shortened schedule (and good weather)," he added.