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Pilot of turbulence-hit Air India flight that dropped 300ft may have been intoxicated: Media

Indian media cites sources while Air India says it hasn't seen the report

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
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Air India planes at rest
Air India planes at rest
AP

The pilot of the Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi has allegedly tested positive for marijuana, reported Times of India, citing multiple sources. The airline is yet to issue a statement. It did however state that a post-flight screening test was conducted, the results of which haven’t been shared with Air India.

The Airbus A320, which behaved erratically during a bout of turbulence as it flew over Odisha before dropping 300 feet on August 4, resulted in several injures and hospitalisations.

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Air India’s AI spokesperson was quoted as saying by Times of India: “Air India undertakes regular drug testing of crew members in compliance with civil aviation regulations, independent of any specific flight or operational incident. We will continue to cooperate with the relevant authorities as required.”

The plane had 145 people on board, of which 13 passengers and four crew members were hospitalised after the event.

Indian media has quoted sources saying that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is probing the incident. During the investigation, all crew members will be grounded.

According to DGCA rules, if a pilot tests positive for psychoactive substances, in the first instance he or she must be referred for a rehabilitation protocol. They will be able to resume duty once they have tested negative for the substance.

However, if someone is found to be a repeat offender, their licence will be suspended for a duration of three years. A third time offender’s licence is revoked.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
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