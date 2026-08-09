Pilot of turbulence-hit Air India flight that dropped 300ft may have been intoxicated: Media

The pilot of the Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi has allegedly tested positive for marijuana , reported Times of India, citing multiple sources. The airline is yet to issue a statement. It did however state that a post-flight screening test was conducted, the results of which haven’t been shared with Air India.

According to DGCA rules, if a pilot tests positive for psychoactive substances, in the first instance he or she must be referred for a rehabilitation protocol. They will be able to resume duty once they have tested negative for the substance.

Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.