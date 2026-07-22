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Three British Airways pilots fall ill after Hyderabad stopover, probe launched

One pilot became incapacitated mid-flight as airline reviews crew hotel arrangements

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
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Captain reportedly needed oxygen after becoming ill at 30,000ft during London flight.
Captain reportedly needed oxygen after becoming ill at 30,000ft during London flight.

British Airways has launched an investigation after all three pilots operating flight BA276 from Hyderabad, India, to London Heathrow, England, reportedly suffered food poisoning following an overnight stopover.

The first pilot was rendered ‘incapacitated’ at 30,000 ft and had to be put on oxygen and needed serious medical care upon landing.

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The other two pilots managed to work, but their symptoms continued to worsen.

The pilots had shared breakfast in a hotel lounge in Hyderabad, but drank bottled water from an external company.

British Airways said in a statement, "The welfare of our colleagues is a top priority, and we are reviewing crew accommodation in this location following some isolated reports of sickness."

They all filed Air Safety Reports and were asked to provide samples so doctors could try to pinpoint the source, with British Airways now reviewing their hotel options.

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