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Laser beam hits Malaysia Airlines cockpit near Kolkata, briefly disorienting pilot; flight lands safely

Probe after laser light from city side disrupts Malaysia Airlines flight approach

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Past warnings resurface as laser near Kolkata airport raises fresh safety concerns
Past warnings resurface as laser near Kolkata airport raises fresh safety concerns
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A laser beam reportedly struck the cockpit of a Malaysia Airlines flight carrying 159 passengers as it approached Kolkata airport, briefly disorienting the pilot.

The Kuala Lumpur-Kolkata flight MH-184 was about eight nautical miles from the runway when the pilot noticed a bright flash from the Madhyamgram-Barasat direction at around 11.20pm (local time) on Saturday, PTI reported, citing airport sources.

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Flight lands safely

The pilot was reportedly forced to circle before safely landing the aircraft at around 11.25pm. All passengers and crew members were safe.

The airline informed airport authorities, who lodged a complaint with the NSCBI Airport Police Station. Police are investigating the incident.

Laser use near airport prohibited

Kolkata airport director Vikram Singh said the use of laser lights around the airport is prohibited, but such incidents occur occasionally and can affect flight operations, PTI reported.

Laser beams can temporarily impair a pilot’s vision, creating a serious safety risk, particularly during take-off and landing.

Pilots raised laser concerns before

Pilots had previously raised concerns over laser beams during the 2025 Durga Puja celebrations. Laser lights used near the Sreebhumi Sporting Club pandal reportedly caused concern among pilots, after which the laser show was stopped.

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