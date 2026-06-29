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JetBlue pilot reports drone strike while landing at JFK Airport, FAA says

Pilot reports mid-air impact at 3,000 feet as flight approaches JFK

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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JetBlue jet lands safely after suspected drone strike near JFK cockpit
JetBlue jet lands safely after suspected drone strike near JFK cockpit
AFP

A JetBlue passenger aircraft reported striking a drone while preparing to land at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on Monday morning, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), CNN reported.

The Airbus A321 was on approach after flying in from Las Vegas when the suspected collision occurred.

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Pilot reports impact near cockpit

The pilot of JetBlue Flight 948 told air traffic control the drone hit the aircraft at around 3,000 feet altitude during final approach, CNN reported, citing FAA information.

In recorded air traffic audio, the pilot said the drone struck “right above the cockpit” while the aircraft was turning toward its landing path.

Safe landing and inspection shows no damage

Despite the reported impact, the aircraft landed safely at around 7:21 a.m. local time.

JetBlue confirmed that passengers disembarked normally and that a post-flight inspection found no evidence of damage or collision.

“Safety is JetBlue’s first priority, and we will assist with any relevant investigations,” the airline said, according to CNN.

Air traffic control audio reveals mid-air alert

In communication recorded by ATC.com and cited by CNN, the pilot informed controllers:
“We collided with a drone back there in the turn…”

When asked to confirm, the pilot reiterated: “Yep, it hit us right, right above the cockpit.”

Controllers cleared the flight for landing shortly after the report.

FAA investigation underway

The FAA has launched an investigation into the incident. While drone sightings near airports are frequently reported, unauthorised operations in controlled airspace are prohibited and can result in fines, prosecution, or jail time, CNN reported.

Officials said the agency receives more than 100 drone-related reports near airports each month.

Growing concern over drone-aircraft risks

If confirmed, the incident could be among the first known collisions between a drone and a US commercial passenger aircraft.

Similar events have previously been recorded, including a 2025 case where a drone struck a firefighting aircraft during wildfire operations, forcing it out of service.

The FAA also noted a recent near-miss involving a United Airlines flight at Newark Liberty International Airport, highlighting ongoing safety concerns around drone activity near airports.

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