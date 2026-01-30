GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Wheel falls off British Airways jet during Las Vegas take-off

Flight to London lands safely as US aviation authorities launch probe

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Wheel falls off British Airways jet during Las Vegas take-off

A British Airways aircraft lost a wheel moments after take-off from Las Vegas, in an incident captured on a live airport camera that has since drawn widespread attention online.

The footage shows Flight BA274, bound for London Heathrow, lifting off from Harry Reid International Airport when a wheel appears to detach from the aircraft and fall to the ground. The plane, an Airbus A350-1000, was seen continuing its climb despite the failure.

Aviation tracking service Flightradar24 later confirmed that the right rear wheel from the aircraft’s main landing gear separated shortly after departure. The moment was recorded on its automated live stream at the airport.

Safe landing in London

Despite the dramatic malfunction, the aircraft completed its journey and landed safely at Heathrow more than nine hours later. There were no reports of injuries among passengers or crew.

British Airways said safety remained its top priority and confirmed it was working closely with investigators. “Safety and security underpin everything we do, and we’re supporting the authorities with their investigations,” the airline told the BBC.

Authorities investigating

Harry Reid International Airport said it was aware of the incident involving the British Airways flight that departed for London earlier in the week. Airport officials confirmed the aircraft landed without further issues and that the detached tyre was recovered from the airfield.

The airport added that there was no damage to property and no injuries were reported on the ground.

The Federal Aviation Administration has confirmed it has opened an investigation into the incident.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
AmericaAviationUK

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The crash site of Air India Flight 171 in Ahmedabad, India, on June 13.

Air India braces for record loss after fatal crash

3m read
Lays Laraya, plane crash survivor and frequent flyer.

Expat woman in Dubai flies 140 times a year

4m read
Air Traffic Control received information about the threat at around 8:46 am on January 18, following which the aircraft was diverted to Lucknow. The plane landed safely at approximately 9:17 am.

Bomb threat diverts IndiGo flight to Lucknow

1m read
The aircraft sustained minor damage during landing at Bhadrapur Airport.

Close shave as Buddha Air jet skids off runway in Nepal

1m read