The footage shows Flight BA274, bound for London Heathrow, lifting off from Harry Reid International Airport when a wheel appears to detach from the aircraft and fall to the ground. The plane, an Airbus A350-1000, was seen continuing its climb despite the failure.

Aviation tracking service Flightradar24 later confirmed that the right rear wheel from the aircraft’s main landing gear separated shortly after departure. The moment was recorded on its automated live stream at the airport.

British Airways said safety remained its top priority and confirmed it was working closely with investigators. “Safety and security underpin everything we do, and we’re supporting the authorities with their investigations,” the airline told the BBC.

Despite the dramatic malfunction, the aircraft completed its journey and landed safely at Heathrow more than nine hours later. There were no reports of injuries among passengers or crew.

The airport added that there was no damage to property and no injuries were reported on the ground.

Harry Reid International Airport said it was aware of the incident involving the British Airways flight that departed for London earlier in the week. Airport officials confirmed the aircraft landed without further issues and that the detached tyre was recovered from the airfield.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.