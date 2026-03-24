LaGuardia airport crash: CCTV captures shocking Air Canada jet-fire truck collision

Crash kills both pilots, injures dozens; jet cockpit mangled, fire truck overturned
Surveillance footage shows the chilling moment an Air Canada Express jet collided with a fire truck on the runway at New York’s LaGuardia Airport late Sunday. The crash killed both pilots and injured dozens, leaving the regional jet’s cockpit mangled and the emergency vehicle overturned.
The collision occurred around 11:45 pm (local time) as the fire truck, responding to a separate incident aboard another plane, crossed the runway. Air traffic control audio reveals frantic warnings moments before impact: “Stop, truck one, stop!” The controller later admitted, “I messed up.”
Air Canada Express jet landing at New York City's LaGuardia Airport collided with a fire truck on the runway, killing the pilot and copilot and injuring several others. Here's what you need to know:
The Jazz Aviation-operated CRJ-900 flight from Montreal carried 70 passengers and four crew members. Both pilots died, while about 40 others, including passengers, crew, and the two firefighters, were hospitalized, with most released by Monday. A flight attendant survived despite being thrown from her seat, sustaining multiple leg fractures.
LaGuardia was temporarily shut down, reopening Monday afternoon with one runway in operation. Hundreds of flights were canceled or delayed. The crash marked the airport’s first fatal accident in over 30 years, highlighting the high-pressure environment air traffic controllers face.
US and Canadian authorities are probing the crash. Investigators will review cockpit and flight data recorders recovered from the wreckage, as well as runway operations. Staffing pressures, complex air traffic coordination, and ongoing challenges in US aviation control are under scrutiny.
CCTV footage shows the exact collision with the fire truck.
Both pilots were killed; dozens were injured.
LaGuardia reopened with delays after a temporary closure.
Air traffic control staffing and operational pressures are being reviewed.
Authorities warn the runway may remain closed for days due to debris and investigation.
The incident underscores the complexity of airport operations, the risks for first responders on runways, and the urgent need for ongoing aviation safety reviews.
With inputs from AP, AFP