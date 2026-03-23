Air Canada Express plane collides with fire truck at New York airport, firefighters injured

Around 100 passengers were on board; their conditions are currently being assessed
An Air Canada Express CRJ-900, arriving from Montreal, struck a fire truck on a runway at New York's LaGuardia Airport on Monday, authorities confirmed.
The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) temporarily halted all flights at the airport following the incident. Flight tracking platform Flightradar24 reported that 18 flights were diverted away from LaGuardia, with most redirected to the two other New York area airports, JFK and Newark.
New York City firefighters responded to reports of a "runway incident" involving the aircraft and a vehicle. Four firefighters were injured and are reportedly in critical condition.
Emergency teams remain on the scene. Social media posts show visible damage to the plane’s nose and front section.
Around 100 passengers were on board; their conditions are being assessed, according to the New York Post.