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Plane hits pedestrian during takeoff at Denver airport

Engine fire, smoke prompt emergency evacuation of 231 aboard Denver flight

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AP
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Frontier jet aborts takeoff after striking person on Denver runway
Frontier jet aborts takeoff after striking person on Denver runway
AP

A Frontier Airlines plane hit a pedestrian on the runway of the Denver International Airport during takeoff, airport authorities said, sparking an engine fire and forcing passengers to evacuate.

The plane, on route from Denver to Los Angeles International Airport, "reported striking a pedestrian during takeoff at DEN at approximately 11:19 p.m. on Friday," the airport's official X account wrote.

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Neither the airport nor the airline has disclosed the pedestrian's condition.

"We're stopping on the runway," the pilot tells the control tower according to the site ATC.com. "We just hit somebody. We have an engine fire."

The pilot tells the air traffic controller they have "231 souls" on board and that and "individual was walking across the runway."

The air traffic controller responds that they are "rolling the trucks now" before the pilot tells the tower they "have smoke in the aircraft. We are going to evacuate on the runway."

Frontier Airlines said in a statement flight 4345 was the one involved in the collision and that "smoke was reported in the cabin and the pilots aborted takeoff." It was not clear whether the smoke was linked to the crash with the pedestrian.

"The Airbus A321 was carrying 224 passengers and seven crew members," the airline said. "We are investigating this incident and gathering more information in coordination with the airport and other safety authorities."

Passengers were then evacuated via slides and the emergency crew bused them to the terminal.

Denver Airport said the National Transportation Safety Board had been notified and that runway 17L, where the incident took place, will remain closed while an investigation is conducted.

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