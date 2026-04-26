SWISS flight LX147 aborts takeoff in Delhi after engine fire, 6 passengers injured

Flight to Zurich aborted at 1 am after engine failure; crew initiates evacuation
Dubai: Six passengers were injured after a Swiss International Air Lines flight to Zurich aborted takeoff at Delhi airport early Sunday following an engine fire scare, triggering an emergency evacuation on the runway.
Flight LX147, an Airbus A330, was accelerating for takeoff at around 1:08 am when one of its engines failed and caught fire, officials said. The crew immediately rejected the takeoff and initiated emergency procedures, Indian media reports said.
All passengers were evacuated using emergency slides, while stairs were arranged for a few who were unable to use them. Six passengers sustained injuries during the evacuation and were taken to hospital. The crew remained unharmed.
The airline said there were 228 passengers and four infants on board. “Shortly after takeoff, an issue occurred with one of the engines. The crew rejected the takeoff and, as a precaution, decided to evacuate the aircraft,” SWISS said in a statement, adding that a task force has been set up.
Authorities at Indira Gandhi International Airport declared an emergency following the incident. Runway operations were briefly affected but later resumed, with other flights operating as scheduled.
Visuals of the evacuation surfaced on social media, showing passengers exiting the aircraft on slides amid the pre-dawn emergency.
SWISS said its technical team will travel to Delhi to inspect the aircraft and determine the cause of the engine failure. The airline is also arranging alternative travel and accommodation for affected passengers.
“The safety of our passengers and crew is always our top priority,” the airline said, adding that it is working closely with local authorities.