SWISS flight LX147 aborts takeoff in Delhi after engine fire, 6 passengers injured

All passengers were evacuated using emergency slides, while stairs were arranged for a few who were unable to use them. Six passengers sustained injuries during the evacuation and were taken to hospital. The crew remained unharmed.

Flight LX147, an Airbus A330, was accelerating for takeoff at around 1:08 am when one of its engines failed and caught fire, officials said. The crew immediately rejected the takeoff and initiated emergency procedures, Indian media reports said.

SWISS said its technical team will travel to Delhi to inspect the aircraft and determine the cause of the engine failure. The airline is also arranging alternative travel and accommodation for affected passengers.

The airline said there were 228 passengers and four infants on board. “Shortly after takeoff, an issue occurred with one of the engines. The crew rejected the takeoff and, as a precaution, decided to evacuate the aircraft,” SWISS said in a statement, adding that a task force has been set up.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.