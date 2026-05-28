Attacker wounds three at Swiss train station with 'bladed weapon': police

The suspected perpetrator — a 31-year-old Swiss man — has been arrested
An attacker wounded three people with a bladed weapon at a train station near Zurich on Thursday morning before being arrested, Swiss police said.
"Shortly after 8.30am (0630 GMT), a man injured three people with a bladed weapon" at the station in the city of Winterthur, northeast of Zurich, police for Zurich canton said in a statement.
They said the suspected perpetrator — a 31-year-old Swiss man — had been arrested and that his "motive is under investigation".
Attacks targeting random passersby are rare in Switzerland.
Images broadcast by several Swiss media outlets and on social media showed a man with long dark hair and a full beard running in front of the station shouting "Allahu akbar!" (God is the greatest), while raising his right hand.
"I heard a man scream 'Allahu akbar' five or six times, in a very agitated manner," one witness was quoted as saying by newspaper Blick.
Several witnesses quoted by Swiss media said he was armed with a knife.
In the footage, filmed from a distance on a mobile phone, the man, wearing a black T-shirt and shorts, is seen running past a group of young children apparently on a school trip, without stopping.
The three people who were injured in the attack in Winterthur — Switzerland's sixth-largest city — were aged 28, 43 and 52, and were all Swiss citizens, police said.
"All three were taken to hospital," they said.
The Zurich cantonal police force said it was cooperating with Winterthur municipal police, the Swiss Federal Railways' transport police, and hospital, ambulance and rescue services in the operation.
At the scene, several police cordons were deployed at various locations inside and outside the station, according to images published by local media.
The attack did not cause any disruption to train traffic, Swiss Federal Railways told AFP.