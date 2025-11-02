UK train stabbings: What we know so far as nine remain in critical condition

Two UK nationals held, terrorism ruled out as attack spreads fear in eastern England
LONDON: Ten people remained in hospital on Sunday, nine of them with life-threatening injuries, after a mass stabbing attack spread fear and chaos on a London-bound train in eastern England, British police said. Two suspects were taken into custody as officers worked to determine the motive behind the violent rampage.
Bloodied passengers spilled out of the long-distance train when it made an emergency stop at Huntingdon, around 120 kilometres north of London, shortly after multiple stabbings were reported onboard. Armed officers arrested two people at the station as emergency services rushed to the scene, treating victims on the platform.
UK police said Sunday that two British nationals had been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, adding that the attack was not being treated as a “terrorist incident.”
The British Transport Police declared a major incident and said counterterrorism officers were supporting the investigation. The national “Plato” protocol — used to respond to potential terror attacks — was briefly activated and later withdrawn. Officials cautioned against speculation, saying it was too early to confirm the cause or intent of the attack.
A terrifying mass stabbing unfolded on Saturday evening aboard a London-bound train from Doncaster in northern England.
January 30, 2025 – London: Two men were stabbed during an altercation outside a pub in Camden. Police said the attack was linked to a gang dispute.
March 17, 2025 – Birmingham: A knife attack near New Street Station left three people injured. Police arrested a 22-year-old man at the scene.
May 9, 2025 – Bristol: A 15-year-old boy was killed and two others wounded in a stabbing near a shopping centre, sparking protests over youth knife crime.
August 31, 2025 – London: Two people were stabbed at Oxford Circus Tube Station, prompting a major police lockdown in central London. Both victims survived.
October 2, 2025 – Manchester: A knife attack at a synagogue during Yom Kippur left one worshipper dead and three injured. Police ruled out terrorism and charged a local man with murder.
The incident occurred on the 18:25 GMT London North Eastern Railway (LNER) service from Doncaster to King’s Cross.
Passengers called police around 7:40 p.m., reporting multiple stabbings. The train stopped unexpectedly at Huntingdon, about 15 minutes after leaving Peterborough.
Police, air ambulances, and emergency crews swarmed the station within minutes. Huntingdon station and the nearby A1307 road were closed overnight as investigators worked at the scene.
Police confirmed that 10 passengers were hospitalised, nine with life-threatening injuries. Their identities have not been released.
The victims were taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, roughly 30 minutes from the site.
Passengers spoke of chaos, fear, and disbelief.
Olly Foster, one eyewitness, said he heard someone shouting, “Run, run, there’s a guy literally stabbing everyone!” and initially thought it was a Halloween prank until he saw blood on his hand, BBC reported.
Another passenger said an older man with wounds to his head and neck had tried to shield a young girl from the attacker.
Others hid in toilets or ran toward the front of the train as screams and confusion spread through the carriages.
When the train reached Huntingdon, witnesses saw people “covered in blood” running along the platform as police and medics rushed in.
The British Transport Police (BTP) declared a major incident and confirmed that counter-terrorism officers are assisting the investigation.
At one stage, officers invoked “Plato” — the national protocol used when responding to a potential marauding terror attack — but it was later rescinded.
Chief Superintendent Chris Casey said:
Authorities have not identified the suspects or released details of their backgrounds.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the stabbings an “appalling incident” and said his thoughts were with the victims.
Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said she was receiving regular updates and urged people “not to speculate.”
Defence Secretary John Healey said early assessments suggested the attack appeared to be isolated and praised the rapid emergency response.
Opposition leader Kemi Badenoch described the incident as “horrifying” and questioned why violence persists despite anti-knife measures.
LNER, which operates the East Coast Mainline, advised passengers to avoid travelling on Sunday, November 2, due to disruption.
Tickets for the affected weekend remain valid until Tuesday, November 4, and full refunds are being offered.
The empty train remains at Huntingdon station as forensic teams continue their examinatio
