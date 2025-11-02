UK train stabbings: What we know so far as nine remain in critical condition

LONDON: Ten people remained in hospital on Sunday, nine of them with life-threatening injuries, after a mass stabbing attack spread fear and chaos on a London-bound train in eastern England , British police said. Two suspects were taken into custody as officers worked to determine the motive behind the violent rampage.

Bloodied passengers spilled out of the long-distance train when it made an emergency stop at Huntingdon , around 120 kilometres north of London, shortly after multiple stabbings were reported onboard. Armed officers arrested two people at the station as emergency services rushed to the scene, treating victims on the platform.

The British Transport Police declared a major incident and said counterterrorism officers were supporting the investigation. The national “Plato” protocol — used to respond to potential terror attacks — was briefly activated and later withdrawn. Officials cautioned against speculation, saying it was too early to confirm the cause or intent of the attack.

