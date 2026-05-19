Fujairah hub ready as Etihad Rail prepares first UAE passenger routes
Dubai: The UAE’s long-awaited passenger rail network is moving closer to reality, with Etihad Rail confirming the completion of its first passenger station in Fujairah, alongside final preparations underway at additional stations in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
Adhraa Almansoori, Executive Director of Commercial at Etihad Rail Mobility told Gulf News the remaining stations are in their final stages of preparation for operational use, while expansion plans are also under study.
“We announced earlier this year that we will launch three of the 11 stations, and the rest will gradually open. We are right now making the final touches to our stations in Dubai and Madinat Zayed in Abu Dhabi, basically trying to ensure operational readiness and making sure all the services are safe for public use,” she said during a media preview.
The Fujairah station is the first of the network’s planned passenger stops to be completed, marking a key milestone ahead of the phased launch of services across the country.
Three of the 11 planned passenger stations were announced earlier this year by Etihad Rail through its official channels, including Fujairah, Madinat Zayed in Abu Dhabi, and Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai.
While Etihad Rail’s current passenger blueprint includes 11 stations, the company says it is actively reviewing future expansion opportunities based on demand and national development priorities.
Almansoori said further network growth will depend on both transport needs and long-term strategic planning across the UAE.
“We continue to study demands for expanding our routes and where the new strategic locations are, and also where our national leadership wants to take this further,” she said.
The Fujairah passenger station, located in Al Hilal City, has been strategically placed to serve both residents and key economic zones in the emirate.
According to Etihad Rail, trains are expected to travel at speeds of up to 200 km/h, with the journey between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah projected to take approximately 105 minutes once services begin.
Almansoori said station locations are selected based on multiple factors, including population density, transport demand, and alignment with national development projects.
“When we select a location for an Etihad Rail station we look at many factors - one factor is population density, also the demand for transport, and most importantly where the UAE’s new projects are being planned. We take all of these into consideration,” she said.
She added that the Fujairah station is also positioned close to major economic assets, including Fujairah Port and the Fujairah Free Zone, both key contributors to the UAE’s energy and logistics sectors.
Beyond its economic role, the station is expected to support tourism and improve regional connectivity. It is located around 12 minutes from Fujairah International Airport, eight minutes from Fujairah city centre and Sheikh Zayed Mosque, and within easy reach of popular attractions such as Sakamkam Fort and Umbrella Beach.
Etihad Rail has also highlighted the wider social impact of the passenger network, describing it as a safer and more reliable alternative to road travel.
“Rail transport will definitely change the way people commute in the UAE. Most importantly, it is safe and you don’t have to worry about traffic and getting distracted,” Almansoori said.
She added that early feedback from those who have experienced the train has been strongly positive. “Some guests who have tried the train have said they would trust their child to use it to travel to school, rather than worrying about whether they reached on time or got stuck in traffic. Rail is a safe and reliable mode of transport — it gives you a sense of ease.”
With the first stations nearing completion, attention is now turning to the pace of rollout across the remaining network and what future expansion could mean for national connectivity.