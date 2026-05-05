Fujairah Ruler Sheikh Hamad visits UAE’s first Etihad Rail passenger station
Fujairah: His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, and Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Etihad Rail, have visited Fujairah passenger station, the first completed passenger station on the Etihad Rail network.
During the visit, they reviewed the services to be offered to passengers when full operations begin.
They also reviewed progress of Emirates Council for Balanced Development projects in Qidfa, which form part of ongoing efforts to develop UAE villages and advance balanced, sustainable development.
They were accompanied by Sheikh Saleh bin Mohamed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Department of Industry and Economy in Fujairah, and a number of senior officials.
According to Adhraa Almansoori, Director of Public Policy and Sustainability at Etihad Rail, passenger services will be introduced in gradual, carefully planned phases, with the first phase set to begin in 2026, ensuring the highest standards of safety, reliability and efficiency in line with global best practices.
Almansoori explained that the initial phase will connect Abu Dhabi and Dubai, extending to Fujairah on the east coast, noting that route selection was based on criteria including population density, demand levels and connectivity priorities between the emirates.