Etihad Rail passenger services set to begin in UAE, safety campaign launched

The campaign aims to raise awareness of safe behaviour around railway infrastructure, and will be delivered through a multi-channel approach, including broadcast, digital, and community engagement initiatives, reaching audiences across all emirates.

Etihad Rail, the developer and operator of the UAE’s national railway network, has launched a nationwide rail safety campaign, marking a significant step in preparation for the introduction of passenger services across the country.

Established in 2009, Etihad Rail is the developer and operator of the UAE’s National Rail Network. Spanning approximately 900km, the network connects key cities, ports, and industrial hubs from Ghuwaifat to Fujairah on the eastern coast.

At the heart of the campaign is a simple but powerful positioning: safety is care. By anchoring safety in a value deeply understood across the UAE, the campaign reframes responsibility as something shared between individuals, communities, and the wider system. Through clear, calm and human messaging, it aims to encourage awareness, promote positive intervention, and build a culture in which safe behaviour becomes instinctive over time.

The campaign will also support engagement with schools, local communities, and key stakeholders, helping to embed a long-term culture of rail safety across the UAE as the network expands.

As part of the campaign rollout, Etihad Rail has released a series of indicative advertising visuals, offering a first look at how the campaign will be brought to life across physical and digital environments. The imagery reflects real-life passenger scenarios and everyday interactions within shared spaces, translating safety messages into clear, relatable moments that encourage awareness and reinforce positive behaviours.

“This year, we will be introducing passenger services through a carefully planned, phased approach, designed to ensure that every journey meets our expectations for safety, reliability, and comfort from the very beginning.”

This campaign is about building a culture of care and shared responsibility, ensuring that our communities, our passengers, and our employees all play a role in maintaining the highest safety standards.”

Adhraa Almansoori, director of public policy and sustainability at Etihad Rail, said: “As we prepare to introduce passenger services across the UAE, it is essential that we build awareness and understanding of how to engage safely with the railway.

Etihad Rail’s network currently supports freight operations across 11 terminals and four major ports. Passenger services are set to launch from 2026. The service will connect 11 cities and regions across the UAE, with a network of stations designed to link key urban and economic centres, providing a seamless and efficient travel experience for commuters, business travellers, and families.

Anupam Varma News and Business Editor

Anupam is a digital and business journalist with nearly two decades of experience. Having worked with newspapers, magazines and websites, he is driven by the thrill of breaking news and page views. Anupam believes all problems can be solved if you just give them enough time and attention. He’s also someone who would rather try and fail, than not try at all.