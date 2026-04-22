GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
LIVING IN UAE
LIVING IN UAE
Living in UAE /
Transport

Dubai Metro Gold Line: Everything UAE residents need to know about the 42km expansion

Is your area on the list? More than 20 communities set to benefit from new Metro line

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The Dubai Metro Gold Line is a newly announced Dh34 billion public transport project designed to significantly expand the emirate's rail network.
The Dubai Metro Gold Line is a newly announced Dh34 billion public transport project designed to significantly expand the emirate's rail network.
Dubai Media Office

Dubai: Dubai is preparing for its largest public transport expansion with the launch of the new Dubai Metro Gold Line project.

On Wednesday, April 22, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the new project. The Dh34 billion Gold Line project will benefit 1.5 million residents.

Once complete, the new line will increase the length of the Dubai Metro network by 35 per cent and will connect with existing Dubai Metro lines and even potentially the Etihad Rail.

What is the Dubai Metro Gold Line project?

The Dubai Metro Gold Line will be the first fully integrated underground route in the emirate. The Gold Line will span 42 kilometres, making it one of the most significant infrastructure developments in Dubai.

The project will feature an advanced tunnel network equivalent to twice the current Dubai Metro tunnels. It will feature construction work utilising the latest technology for tunnelling without disrupting daily life, traffic, or existing developments.

When will the Dubai Metro Gold Line launch?

The future Dubai Metro Gold Line project is expected to launch on September 9, 2032.

Dubai Metro Gold Line routes and network

The Gold Line will consist of 18 stations covering 15 key strategic areas across the city. The route will stretch from Dubai’s historic centre at Al Ghubaiba to Jumeirah Golf Estates. The line will introduce loops and enhance the seamless flow of mobility across short and long distances in key areas.

A core feature of the Gold Line is its integration with the wider Dubai Rail Network and Etihad Rail:

  • Al Ghubaiba: An intersection with the existing Green Line.

  • Business Bay: An interchange with the existing Red Line.

  • Meydan: An interchange with the future Etihad Rail passenger station.

  • Jumeirah Golf Estates: An interchange with the Red Line and a future Etihad Rail passenger station.

Which Dubai communities will benefit?

Spanning 15 key strategic areas across the city, the project is designed to serve approximately 1.5 million residents while bolstering connectivity for 55 major real estate developments. Although the exact station locations are yet to be officially confirmed, the network plan released by the Dubai Media Office identifies the primary communities set to benefit from the new line:

  • Bur Dubai

  • Al Ghubaiba

  • Dubai Maritime City

  • Port Rashid

  • City Walk

  • Jumeirah

  • Satwa

  • Zabeel

  • Business Bay

  • MBR City

  • Al Merkadh

  • Meydan

  • Ras Al Khor

  • Dubai Hills

  • Al Barsha South

  • JVT & JVC

  • Dubai Sports City

  • Hadeq Mohammed Bin Rashid

  • Dubai Production City

  • Dubai Studio City

  • Tilal Al Ghaf

  • Wadi Al Safa

  • Al Barari

  • Jumeirah Golf Estates

  • Arabian Ranches

Dubai Metro Gold Line connection with Etihad Rail

As per the map, the wider Dubai Rail Network Plan, includes the Gold Line route connecting with Etihad Rail, with an interchange at Etihad Rail’s future passenger station in Meydan and an interchange with the Red Line and a future Etihad Rail passenger station at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

Related Topics:
RTADubai MetroEtihad Rail

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Dubai unveils Gold Line Metro expansion

Dubai unveils Gold Line Metro expansion

1h ago1m read
New Dubai Metro Gold Line project announced

New Dubai Metro Gold Line project announced

1m read
A train undergoes a trial run on the under-construction Metro Rail Transit Line 7 (MRT-7). The $1.27-billion project is expected to boost connectivity between Manila and the province of Bulacan, running along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City.

Manila: MRT‑7 launch to serve initial 6 stations soon

2m read
Etihad Rail

Etihad Rail proves resilience amid Middle East crisis

2m read