Is your area on the list? More than 20 communities set to benefit from new Metro line
Dubai: Dubai is preparing for its largest public transport expansion with the launch of the new Dubai Metro Gold Line project.
On Wednesday, April 22, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the new project. The Dh34 billion Gold Line project will benefit 1.5 million residents.
Once complete, the new line will increase the length of the Dubai Metro network by 35 per cent and will connect with existing Dubai Metro lines and even potentially the Etihad Rail.
The Dubai Metro Gold Line will be the first fully integrated underground route in the emirate. The Gold Line will span 42 kilometres, making it one of the most significant infrastructure developments in Dubai.
The project will feature an advanced tunnel network equivalent to twice the current Dubai Metro tunnels. It will feature construction work utilising the latest technology for tunnelling without disrupting daily life, traffic, or existing developments.
The future Dubai Metro Gold Line project is expected to launch on September 9, 2032.
The Gold Line will consist of 18 stations covering 15 key strategic areas across the city. The route will stretch from Dubai’s historic centre at Al Ghubaiba to Jumeirah Golf Estates. The line will introduce loops and enhance the seamless flow of mobility across short and long distances in key areas.
A core feature of the Gold Line is its integration with the wider Dubai Rail Network and Etihad Rail:
Al Ghubaiba: An intersection with the existing Green Line.
Business Bay: An interchange with the existing Red Line.
Meydan: An interchange with the future Etihad Rail passenger station.
Jumeirah Golf Estates: An interchange with the Red Line and a future Etihad Rail passenger station.
Spanning 15 key strategic areas across the city, the project is designed to serve approximately 1.5 million residents while bolstering connectivity for 55 major real estate developments. Although the exact station locations are yet to be officially confirmed, the network plan released by the Dubai Media Office identifies the primary communities set to benefit from the new line:
Bur Dubai
Al Ghubaiba
Dubai Maritime City
Port Rashid
City Walk
Jumeirah
Satwa
Zabeel
Business Bay
MBR City
Al Merkadh
Meydan
Ras Al Khor
Dubai Hills
Al Barsha South
JVT & JVC
Dubai Sports City
Hadeq Mohammed Bin Rashid
Dubai Production City
Dubai Studio City
Tilal Al Ghaf
Wadi Al Safa
Al Barari
Jumeirah Golf Estates
Arabian Ranches
As per the map, the wider Dubai Rail Network Plan, includes the Gold Line route connecting with Etihad Rail, with an interchange at Etihad Rail’s future passenger station in Meydan and an interchange with the Red Line and a future Etihad Rail passenger station at Jumeirah Golf Estates.