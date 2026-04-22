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Watch: Dubai unveils Gold Line Metro expansion plan connecting 15 areas

The new line is expected to serve around 1.5 million residents

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ
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Dubai has announced an ambitious new addition to its public transport network with the launch of the Gold Line metro project. Revealed on X by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai the Dh34 billion initiative will span 42 kilometres and connect 15 major areas across the city. The new line is expected to serve around 1.5 million residents, significantly enhancing daily commuting options.

The Gold Line will also improve access to 55 major real estate developments currently under construction, supporting Dubai’s rapid urban growth. Once completed, it will expand the overall Dubai Metro network by 25 per cent, marking a major milestone in the city’s infrastructure development.

Scheduled for completion on September 9, 2032, the project is set to further strengthen Dubai’s global reputation as a leading destination for living, business, and innovation.

Video: Dubai Media Office

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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