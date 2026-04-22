Dubai has announced an ambitious new addition to its public transport network with the launch of the Gold Line metro project. Revealed on X by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai the Dh34 billion initiative will span 42 kilometres and connect 15 major areas across the city. The new line is expected to serve around 1.5 million residents, significantly enhancing daily commuting options.

The Gold Line will also improve access to 55 major real estate developments currently under construction, supporting Dubai’s rapid urban growth. Once completed, it will expand the overall Dubai Metro network by 25 per cent, marking a major milestone in the city’s infrastructure development.

Scheduled for completion on September 9, 2032, the project is set to further strengthen Dubai’s global reputation as a leading destination for living, business, and innovation.

Video: Dubai Media Office