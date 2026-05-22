University student, Naina Sanjay stood in the line with her father. “I just got back from India on my university break and I had nothing to do and doing something unnecessary (like standing in a long line) feels good sometimes” She laughed. "When I was in Pune, I remember my friends talking about Primark and I would get FOMO." Standing beside her, her father smiled and added, “I’m just here to accompany my daughter.”