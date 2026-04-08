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UAE gets second Primark store just weeks after Dubai Mall debut

New outlet follows Dubai Mall flagship as UAE expansion gathers pace

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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The Primark store at Dubai Mall which opened on March 26.
The Primark store at Dubai Mall which opened on March 26.
Saarangi Aji/Gulf News

Dubai: Just weeks after its much-hyped debut, Primark is opening its second store in Dubai on April 9, this time at City Centre Mirdif, Gulf News can reveal.

The new Primark store is located on the Ground Floor (P1 – Entrance C) at City Centre Mirdif and will open at 10 am on Tuesday, according to a promotional note sent to Primark customers.

The opening comes less than two weeks after the brand launched its first UAE flagship at Dubai Mall on March 26, marking one of the fastest retail expansions in recent months.

The promo encourages customers to browse online, build wishlists, and prepare to shop ahead of the opening.

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Part of a bigger UAE plan

The Mirdif launch is not a one-off. In an earlier interview with Gulf News, John Hadden, CEO of Alshaya – the retail conglomerate heading the brand in the region, said the Dubai Mall store was only the beginning, with multiple locations planned across the city in quick succession.

Primark stores in City Centre Mirdif and another major Dubai mall were already in the pipeline — pointing to a broader strategy to anchor the brand across key retail destinations.

Despite launching amid geopolitical uncertainty, the rollout has been long in the making.

“We’ve been planning this for 18 months,” Hadden said, noting that agreements, store locations and product selections were finalised well in advance.

The supply chain was also secured early, with stock arriving in the UAE more than a month before the first store opened.

The Dubai Mall flagship — described as a global flagship — carries the same range as Primark stores worldwide, including menswear, womenswear, kids, beauty, footwear and home.

Hadden also said that, because much of the product comes from Asia, Dubai could potentially receive new collections at the same time — or even earlier — than Europe.

Alshaya doubles down on retail

Primark is part of a wider expansion drive by Alshaya Group across the UAE and the Gulf.

The company continues to grow its portfolio, which includes brands such as Starbucks, H&M, American Eagle, Boots, COS and Charlotte Tilbury.

It is also rolling out new names like Ulta Beauty, alongside expanding food chains including Chipotle, Raising Cane’s and Shake Shack. “We’re still committed on all of the brands that we want to grow,” Hadden said.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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UAE Shopping MallsRetail

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