The new Primark store is located on the Ground Floor (P1 – Entrance C) at City Centre Mirdif and will open at 10 am on Tuesday, according to a promotional note sent to Primark customers.

Hadden also said that, because much of the product comes from Asia, Dubai could potentially receive new collections at the same time — or even earlier — than Europe.

The Mirdif launch is not a one-off. In an earlier interview with Gulf News, John Hadden, CEO of Alshaya – the retail conglomerate heading the brand in the region, said the Dubai Mall store was only the beginning, with multiple locations planned across the city in quick succession.

It is also rolling out new names like Ulta Beauty, alongside expanding food chains including Chipotle, Raising Cane’s and Shake Shack. “We’re still committed on all of the brands that we want to grow,” Hadden said.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.