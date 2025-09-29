Starbucks shocker: 500 stores to close — is yours on the list?

Amid $1 billion "restructuring" plan, hundreds of stores in North America shutting down
Starbucks has announced a major restructuring plan in 2025 that includes closing around 1% of its company-operated stores in North America, which translates to roughly 400 to 500 store closures.
This move is part of a $1-billion initiative led by CEO Brian Niccol to revitalise the brand amid six consecutive quarters of declining same-store sales due to increased competition and changing consumer habits.
The closures mainly target "underperforming locations". On Thursday (September 25, 2025), ABC News reported that Starbucks is set to lay off 900 workers amid the reported store closures.
The company emphasises that its stores are "community hubs", so closing any store is a difficult decision.
Additionally, Starbucks is closing around 80 to 90 "mobile-order" and "pick-up-only" locations across 23 US states as part of its "Back to Starbucks" model emphasising more human connection.
Some of these sites will be converted to traditional cafes with seating.
Starbucks expects to finish fiscal 2025 with about 18,300 stores in the US and Canada, down from over 18,700 earlier in the year, while still aiming for expansion and investment in the future.
Starbucks also has a significant presence in China with the store count being upwards of 7,500.
Amid the US store closure plans, the company is working on reallocating staff where possible and providing severance where needed.
Starbucks has not confirmed the exact locations of these closures. A public list of potential store closures is being compiled by various sources as specifics are still emerging, as per CNBC.
The shuttering of all mobile-order and pick-up-only locations is expected to impact up 90 stores in the US. While some of these locations will close permanently, others may be converted into traditional Starbucks cafés with seating.
Good Housekeeping has listed the following "pickup points" or mobile-order locations:
Arizona
Chandler: Arizona Ave & Loop 202
Tempe: 55th St & Broadway
Tucson: Speedway & N Part Ave
California
Colton: Pepper & Valley
Fontana: Sierra & Marygold
Gilroy: Gilroy Town Place
Glendale: Brand & Milford
Verdugo & Cañada
Half Moon Bay: Hwy 1 & Belleville
Los Angeles: Broadway & 8th
Western & Venice
National & Overland
Santa Fe & 3rd
Union Station East Portal
Wilshire & Western Ave
Ontario: Mountain & Hawthorne
Rancho Cucamonga: Baseline & Day Creek
Redondo Beach: Artesia & Flagler
Salida: Broadway & Curtis
San Diego: Broadway & Front
San Francisco: California St & Drumm St.
Santa Monica: Main & Ashland
Yorba Linda: Yorba Linda & Lakeview
Colorado
Fort Collins: Laurel & College
Connecticut
Stratford: Barnum Avenue
Georgia
Atlanta: Piedmont & Auburn
Hawaii
Honolulu: King St & Alakea
Florida
Miami: Biscayne & NE 3rd St
FSU Azalea Hall
Illinois
Chicago: 227 W Monroe
555 S Dearborn
Addison & Sheffield
Prentice Women's Hospital
Wrightwood & Racine
Dickens: 2063 N Clark
Fort Wayne: Lima & Waukegan
Glenview: Lake & Waukegan
Hyde Park: 55th & Woodlawn
Plainfield: 127th & Route 59
Schaumburg: Golf & Higgins
Maryland
Baltimore: JHH Weinberg Building
Towson: Towson Armory Building
Dulaney Plaza
Massachusetts
Boston: Beth Israel
Cambridge: Lechmere
Medford: Tufts Medford
Michigan
Grand Rapids: Ionia & Oakes
Minnesota
Minneapolis: 33 S 6th St City Center Skyway
Nicollet & 26th St
New York
Manhattan: 40th & 8th with Amazon Go
13th & University
42nd & Park
52nd & 7th
56th & 2nd
59th between Park & Lexington with Amazon Go
5th Ave between 41st & 42nd
67th St & Columbus Ave
76th & Second
Broadway between 36th & 37th
Carmine & Varick
North Babylon: Deer Park Ave & Woods Road
New York: Pace University
Yonkers: Yonkers & Sawyer Place
North Carolina
Charlotte: 601 Tryon Ally CLT Center
Durham: 9th St Duke
Raleigh: Hillsborough & Pogue St
Ohio
Columbus: OSU Neil Ave & 11th
Hamilton: Princeton Glendale Road
Oxford: Miami University OH Bell Tower
Oklahoma
Moore: 12th St & Moore Ave
Oregon
Eugene: Knight Campus
Pennsylvania
Philadelphia: Springfield & Baltimore Pike
17th & Chestnut
South Carolina
Greenville: Camperdown Plaza
Tennessee
Nashville: Amazon Tower 1
Broadwest
Fifth Third Center
Texas
Austin: 22nd & Rio Grande
Dallas: 2401 Victory Park Lane
Fort Worth: 2nd & Commerce
Houston: City Centre
Hillcroft & US 59
IAH Terminal E Gate 1
IAH Terminal E Gate 5
IAH Terminal E Gate 18
Killeen: W Rancier Ave & N 2nd
Rosenberg: Hwy 59 & Hwy 762
Waco: I-35 & Valley Mills
Virginia
Charlottesville: 1001 W Main St
Richmond: VCU Main & Harrison
Washington
Bellevue: 4th & Bellevue Way
Redmond: Downtown Redmond
Seattle: 1st & Denny
U Village N
