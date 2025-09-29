GOLD/FOREX
Starbucks shocker: 500 stores to close — is yours on the list?

Amid $1 billion "restructuring" plan, hundreds of stores in North America shutting down

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
3 MIN READ
A Starbucks store.
Bloomberg

Starbucks has announced a major restructuring plan in 2025 that includes closing around 1% of its company-operated stores in North America, which translates to roughly 400 to 500 store closures.

This move is part of a $1-billion initiative led by CEO Brian Niccol to revitalise the brand amid six consecutive quarters of declining same-store sales due to increased competition and changing consumer habits.

The closures mainly target "underperforming locations". On Thursday (September 25, 2025), ABC News reported that Starbucks is set to lay off 900 workers amid the reported store closures.

Tough decision

The company emphasises that its stores are "community hubs", so closing any store is a difficult decision.

Additionally, Starbucks is closing around 80 to 90 "mobile-order" and "pick-up-only" locations across 23 US states as part of its "Back to Starbucks" model emphasising more human connection.

Some of these sites will be converted to traditional cafes with seating.

Staff reallocation

Starbucks expects to finish fiscal 2025 with about 18,300 stores in the US and Canada, down from over 18,700 earlier in the year, while still aiming for expansion and investment in the future.

Starbucks also has a significant presence in China with the store count being upwards of 7,500.

Amid the US store closure plans, the company is working on reallocating staff where possible and providing severance where needed.

Public list

Starbucks has not confirmed the exact locations of these closures. A public list of potential store closures is being compiled by various sources as specifics are still emerging, as per CNBC.

The shuttering of all mobile-order and pick-up-only locations is expected to impact up 90 stores in the US. While some of these locations will close permanently, others may be converted into traditional Starbucks cafés with seating.

Good Housekeeping has listed the following "pickup points" or mobile-order locations:

Arizona

  • Chandler: Arizona Ave & Loop 202

  • Tempe: 55th St & Broadway

  • Tucson: Speedway & N Part Ave

California

  • Colton: Pepper & Valley

  • Fontana: Sierra & Marygold

  • Gilroy: Gilroy Town Place

  • Glendale: Brand & Milford

  • Verdugo & Cañada

  • Half Moon Bay: Hwy 1 & Belleville

  • Los Angeles: Broadway & 8th

  • Western & Venice

  • National & Overland

  • Santa Fe & 3rd

  • Union Station East Portal

  • Wilshire & Western Ave

  • Ontario: Mountain & Hawthorne

  • Rancho Cucamonga: Baseline & Day Creek

  • Redondo Beach: Artesia & Flagler

  • Salida: Broadway & Curtis

  • San Diego: Broadway & Front

  • San Francisco: California St & Drumm St.

  • Santa Monica: Main & Ashland

  • Yorba Linda: Yorba Linda & Lakeview

Colorado

  • Fort Collins: Laurel & College

Connecticut

  • Stratford: Barnum Avenue

Georgia

  • Atlanta: Piedmont & Auburn

Hawaii

  • Honolulu: King St & Alakea

Florida

  • Miami: Biscayne & NE 3rd St

  • FSU Azalea Hall

Illinois

  • Chicago: 227 W Monroe

  • 555 S Dearborn

  • Addison & Sheffield

  • Prentice Women's Hospital

  • Wrightwood & Racine

  • Dickens: 2063 N Clark

  • Fort Wayne: Lima & Waukegan

  • Glenview: Lake & Waukegan

  • Hyde Park: 55th & Woodlawn

  • Plainfield: 127th & Route 59

  • Schaumburg: Golf & Higgins

Maryland

  • Baltimore: JHH Weinberg Building

  • Towson: Towson Armory Building

  • Dulaney Plaza

Massachusetts

  • Boston: Beth Israel

  • Cambridge: Lechmere

  • Medford: Tufts Medford

Michigan

  • Grand Rapids: Ionia & Oakes

Minnesota

  • Minneapolis: 33 S 6th St City Center Skyway

  • Nicollet & 26th St

New York

  • Manhattan: 40th & 8th with Amazon Go

  • 13th & University

  • 42nd & Park

  • 52nd & 7th

  • 56th & 2nd

  • 59th between Park & Lexington with Amazon Go

  • 5th Ave between 41st & 42nd

  • 67th St & Columbus Ave

  • 76th & Second

  • Broadway between 36th & 37th

  • Carmine & Varick

  • North Babylon: Deer Park Ave & Woods Road

  • New York: Pace University

  • Yonkers: Yonkers & Sawyer Place

North Carolina

  • Charlotte: 601 Tryon Ally CLT Center

  • Durham: 9th St Duke

  • Raleigh: Hillsborough & Pogue St

Ohio

  • Columbus: OSU Neil Ave & 11th

  • Hamilton: Princeton Glendale Road

  • Oxford: Miami University OH Bell Tower

Oklahoma

  • Moore: 12th St & Moore Ave

Oregon

  • Eugene: Knight Campus

Pennsylvania

  • Philadelphia: Springfield & Baltimore Pike

  • 17th & Chestnut

South Carolina

  • Greenville: Camperdown Plaza

Tennessee

  • Nashville: Amazon Tower 1

  • Broadwest

  • Fifth Third Center

Texas

  • Austin: 22nd & Rio Grande

  • Dallas: 2401 Victory Park Lane

  • Fort Worth: 2nd & Commerce

  • Houston: City Centre

  • Hillcroft & US 59

  • IAH Terminal E Gate 1

  • IAH Terminal E Gate 5

  • IAH Terminal E Gate 18

  • Killeen: W Rancier Ave & N 2nd

  • Rosenberg: Hwy 59 & Hwy 762

  • Waco: I-35 & Valley Mills

Virginia

  • Charlottesville: 1001 W Main St

  • Richmond: VCU Main & Harrison

Washington

  • Bellevue: 4th & Bellevue Way

  • Redmond: Downtown Redmond

  • Seattle: 1st & Denny

  • U Village N

