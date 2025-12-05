GOLD/FOREX
Qissati fragrances are now available at THAT Concept Store in Mall of the Emirates

The initial launch features five exquisite fragrances

Last updated:
A Gulf News Report
2 MIN READ
Qissati, a luxury fragrance brand inspired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai's book My Story, has officially launched sales at THAT Concept Store, located in the Mall of the Emirates. The launch event was held on November 26, 2025, a week before the UAE’s National Day.

The sales launch event successfully introduced the Qissati brand and its narrative to THAT Concept Store’s clientele. Guests were treated to a presentation about the inspiration behind the brand, a live qanun performance, and a special gift bag containing samples of all five Qissati fragrances and traditional date treats. Influencers such as Sultan Saleh, Mohamed Nabil, and Amar Amin were in attendance and will share their individual experiences with the Qissati fragrances and brand on their respective platforms. The launch was executed in partnership with SENZONE, Qissati's distributor and partner.

Qissati, which translates to My Story, embodies the book's essence through a collection of fragrances. Each scent represents a different chapter, revealing the multifaceted persona of a wise statesman, a valiant knight, a gifted poet, and a visionary leader. The initial launch features five exquisite fragrances: Chapter 01, 02, 04, 05, and 07. Crafted by renowned master perfumers such as Olivier Cresp and Anne Louise Gautier, among others, Qissati ultimately aims to bring all 50 chapters of the book to life.

THAT Concept Store, developed by Majid Al Futtaim in 2021, is celebrated for its curated selection of emerging and established global brands, offering a unique shopping experience. Located in the Mall of the Emirates, it provides a platform for customers to explore fashion, beauty, art, and home décor.

Info@qissati.ae

