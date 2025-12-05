Qissati fragrances are now available at THAT Concept Store in Mall of the Emirates

The sales launch event successfully introduced the Qissati brand and its narrative to THAT Concept Store’s clientele. Guests were treated to a presentation about the inspiration behind the brand, a live qanun performance, and a special gift bag containing samples of all five Qissati fragrances and traditional date treats. Influencers such as Sultan Saleh, Mohamed Nabil, and Amar Amin were in attendance and will share their individual experiences with the Qissati fragrances and brand on their respective platforms. The launch was executed in partnership with SENZONE, Qissati's distributor and partner.