Doctor and mom of two found dead inside discount store freezer

Police investigate after 32-year-old’s body discovered in Dollar Store cooler
A 32-year-old physician and mother of two was found dead inside a walk-in freezer at a Dollar Tree store in Miami’s Little Havana neighbourhood, police said, in an incident that has left authorities and the local community seeking answers.
Officers from the Miami Police Department were called to the Dollar Tree at 968 SW Eighth Street at about 8 a.m. on Sunday after an employee reported discovering a deceased woman inside the back of the store, according to CBS News. Responding officers located the body inside a freezer in a restricted employee-only area, police confirmed. The woman was later identified as Helen Massiell Garay Sanchez.
Police said Garay Sanchez entered the store the night before it closed, did not make a purchase, and made her way to the freezer where she reportedly remained overnight. Employees later found her unresponsive the following morning. Authorities have ruled out foul play and are treating the case as an unclassified death, meaning investigators have yet to determine the exact circumstances leading to her death.
A People.com report said Garay Sanchez was a Nicaraguan anesthesiologist who specialised in congenital heart disease and was described by family and friends as a devoted physician and mother. A GoFundMe page set up by relatives noted efforts to repatriate her body to Nicaragua for funeral services for her two children, who live there. As of Monday, the fundraiser had collected donations to support repatriation, transportation and burial expenses.
Surveillance footage and further forensic analysis are part of the ongoing investigation. Police are also speaking with family members to better understand whether any personal or mental health issues may have been involved, according to local reports.
The Dollar Tree remained closed while police processed the scene before reopening later that Sunday. Neighbours and store visitors expressed shock following the discovery, with some saying they had never encountered such an event in the community.
