Expats in the UAE create a sense of home at Christmas

For Indian PR professional Sumit Augustine, the signal is simpler and deeply rooted in memory. The Christmas tree has always marked the start of the season for her, dating back to her childhood in the Middle East. “I remember my parents used to put up the Christmas tree, which signalled to us that it was time for Christmas,” she says. That tradition continues in her own home in the UAE, now as a family ritual led enthusiastically by children. Alongside it sits another non-negotiable. The Christmas roast, with preparations beginning days in advance, is something she actively looks forward to each year.