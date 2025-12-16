How to stay fit during the holidays in the UAE— without hating it: 10 smart ways

The season of indulgence doesn’t have to be the season of regret
December has range. One minute you’re doing sunrise walks and Pilates, the next you’re three desserts deep at a festive brunch, wondering when movement became optional and gravy became a food group. In the UAE — where wellness has become a lifestyle, not a trend — the holiday season isn’t about falling off the wagon. It’s about learning how to sway without tipping over.
Ashish Sharma, Fitness and Nutrition Specialist at Fitness First Middle East, and has seen this cycle play out every year. And his message is refreshingly unpunitive: Fitness isn’t cancelled, because it's the holidays.
Here’s how to stay active, sane, and satisfied — without declaring war on your social life.
If your fitness mindset is either perfect or ruined, December will humble you fast. “As a fitness and nutrition specialist, I’ve seen countless clients fall into the trap of all-or-nothing thinking,” says Sharma. “Sustainable wellbeing is built on balance, not restriction.”
Science backs him up. Studies published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition show that rigid dieting increases the likelihood of overeating later. The stricter you are, the harder you rebound.
Skipping meals to 'save calories' is the festive season’s biggest scam. "A fibre-rich meal or a protein shake before a gathering helps regulate appetite and supports steady digestion,” Sharma explains.
Your regular routine might not survive December — and that’s okay. What should survive is the habit.
“With back-to-back social events, workouts are often the first thing to go,” says Sharma. “But even a simplified version of your routine keeps energy levels stable and mood lifted.”
Ten minutes of HIIT. A brisk walk. A short strength circuit. According to Harvard Health, even brief bouts of activity improve insulin sensitivity and mental health.
Something beats nothing. Every time.
Holiday walks aren’t lazy. They’re tactical.
Walking after meals has been shown (in studies from Sports Medicine) to reduce blood sugar spikes and aid digestion. And, it’s the easiest way to stay active without cancelling plans or changing outfits.
According to a 2022 study published in Sports Medicine, walking for just 2–5 minutes after meals significantly reduces blood glucose and insulin levels, particularly after carb-heavy meals.
Festive season dehydration is real — and it messes with hunger cues.
“Hydration supports metabolism and recovery,” Sharma says, “while good sleep helps regulate hunger hormones.”
According to The Journal of Nutrition, even mild dehydration can be mistaken for hunger. So before you reach for another canapé, try water. Radical, we know.
As our experts like Sarah Lindsay, founder and fitness of ROAR gym and Ruhil Badiani, a physician from Cornerstone clinic have earlier told us, a balanced, nutrient-rich diet is one of the best ways to naturally replenish electrolytes, no sports drinks required. Fruits, vegetables, dairy, and high-quality proteins are all excellent sources.
Some everyday foods, often overlooked, are surprisingly powerful. Take yogurt, for example: it's filled with potassium and magnesium. Leafy greens like spinach and kale are nutritional powerhouses, delivering magnesium, calcium, and potassium, and fibre, folate, and antioxidants that support digestion, immunity, and reduced inflammation.
Late nights, early mornings, repeat — until your hormones revolt.
Sleep deprivation increases ghrelin (the hunger hormone) and decreases leptin (the fullness hormone). That’s why everything looks edible at midnight.
You don’t need perfection — just consistency.
Festive food isn’t the enemy. Mindless eating is.
“Share desserts, use smaller plates, and pause before going for seconds,” Sharma suggests. “Mindfulness creates satisfaction without guilt.”
Slower bites. More joy. Less regret.
December workouts shouldn’t be punishment for December meals.
Movement boosts dopamine and serotonin — confirmed by multiple studies in Frontiers in Psychology. That’s why a workout feels grounding when the calendar feels chaotic.
Train to feel good. The rest follows.
Motivation dips faster when you’re solo.
“This time of year reminds us why fitness communities matter,” Sharma notes. “Whether it’s a familiar gym, a trainer, or a class that keeps you accountable.”
“The goal is not perfection,” Sharma says. “The goal is to enter January feeling energised, not defeated.”
December doesn’t erase progress. It reveals your relationship with balance. In a country that champions wellness year-round, the festive season isn’t a setback — it’s a stress test for sustainability.
And if you pass it by enjoying yourself and staying connected to your body? That’s real fitness.
