Popular Indian comedian Kapil Sharma opens his kooky barbie-like cafe in Dubai

Dubai expansion follows closure of Sharma’s Canadian branch which had faced challenges

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Comedian Kapil Sharma.
IANS

Dubai: Indian comedian Kapil Sharma is bringing his unique blend of humor—and now café vibes—internationally. He’s opened Kap’s Café in Dubai, just in time for New Year’s Eve on December 31, 2025. It’s the first Kap’s Café in the Middle East, giving fans in the UAE a chance to enjoy the laughter, warmth, and flavors he’s known for.

The Dubai expansion follows the closure of Sharma’s Canadian branch in Surrey, which had faced several challenges during its run in 2025. Last year, Kap’s Café in Canada made headlines after a shooting incident, with bullets reportedly hitting the glass and even shattering a window.

Indian authorities later arrested an Indian man — who had briefly worked in his cafe as a waiter — for allegedly planning the attack.

Despite that setback, Sharma has pressed ahead with global ambitions, demonstrating resilience and a clear vision for Kap’s Café as an international brand.

The café’s interiors are inspired by 'The Great Indian Kapil Show,' Sharma’s hit Netflix comedy series, blending comfort with style. Soft pastel tones, light pinks, and plush seating set the stage for a cozy, Instagram-ready environment.

Unlike some of Dubai’s extravagant hospitality spots, Kap’s Café offers a more approachable, relaxed vibe—perfect for casual brunches, coffee catch-ups, or simply enjoying a moment of calm in the bustling city.

While the Dubai menu hasn’t been fully unveiled, guests can expect a fusion of Indian and Western café favorites, taking cues from Sharma’s original concept.

The café aims to combine comforting flavors with playful presentation, creating an experience that’s as visually appealing as it is delicious.

The launch of Kap’s Café Dubai also reflects a larger trend in the hospitality world: the rise of celebrity-led eateries.

For fans of Kapil Sharma, the café isn’t just a restaurant—it’s a space where his charm, humor, and personal taste come alive. With the closure of the Canadian branch behind him, Sharma’s Dubai debut shows that setbacks don’t define a brand; innovation, personality, and timing do.

As Kap’s Café opens its doors to the UAE audience, it marks an exciting new chapter for Sharma’s hospitality venture—one where comedy, comfort, and style meet under one roof in the heart of Dubai.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
