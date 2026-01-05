Popular Indian comedian Kapil Sharma opens his kooky barbie-like cafe in Dubai

Dubai expansion follows closure of Sharma’s Canadian branch which had faced challenges
Dubai: Indian comedian Kapil Sharma is bringing his unique blend of humor—and now café vibes—internationally. He’s opened Kap’s Café in Dubai, just in time for New Year’s Eve on December 31, 2025. It’s the first Kap’s Café in the Middle East, giving fans in the UAE a chance to enjoy the laughter, warmth, and flavors he’s known for.
The Dubai expansion follows the closure of Sharma’s Canadian branch in Surrey, which had faced several challenges during its run in 2025. Last year, Kap’s Café in Canada made headlines after a shooting incident, with bullets reportedly hitting the glass and even shattering a window.
Indian authorities later arrested an Indian man — who had briefly worked in his cafe as a waiter — for allegedly planning the attack.
Despite that setback, Sharma has pressed ahead with global ambitions, demonstrating resilience and a clear vision for Kap’s Café as an international brand.
The café’s interiors are inspired by 'The Great Indian Kapil Show,' Sharma’s hit Netflix comedy series, blending comfort with style. Soft pastel tones, light pinks, and plush seating set the stage for a cozy, Instagram-ready environment.
Unlike some of Dubai’s extravagant hospitality spots, Kap’s Café offers a more approachable, relaxed vibe—perfect for casual brunches, coffee catch-ups, or simply enjoying a moment of calm in the bustling city.
While the Dubai menu hasn’t been fully unveiled, guests can expect a fusion of Indian and Western café favorites, taking cues from Sharma’s original concept.
The café aims to combine comforting flavors with playful presentation, creating an experience that’s as visually appealing as it is delicious.
The launch of Kap’s Café Dubai also reflects a larger trend in the hospitality world: the rise of celebrity-led eateries.
For fans of Kapil Sharma, the café isn’t just a restaurant—it’s a space where his charm, humor, and personal taste come alive. With the closure of the Canadian branch behind him, Sharma’s Dubai debut shows that setbacks don’t define a brand; innovation, personality, and timing do.
As Kap’s Café opens its doors to the UAE audience, it marks an exciting new chapter for Sharma’s hospitality venture—one where comedy, comfort, and style meet under one roof in the heart of Dubai.
