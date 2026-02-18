GOLD/FOREX
Defeat powerhouse Bengal by six wickets to enter final of Ranji Trophy

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Jammu and Kashmir make history in Indian domestic cricket

Dubai: Jammu and Kashmir cricket team scripted history in Indian domestic cricket by reaching their first-ever Ranji Trophy final, defeating two-time champions Bengal cricket team by six wickets in the semi-final on Wednesday.

In 67 years of participation, this marks the first time Jammu and Kashmir have advanced to the title clash. A sensational nine-wicket match haul from Auqib Nabi, combined with fearless batting from IPL star Abdul Samad, propelled the side — once tagged perennial underachievers — to within touching distance of the championship.

Chasing 126 at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Jammu and Kashmir were guided home by Samad’s unbeaten 30 off 27 balls (three sixes, one four) and a composed 43 not out off 83 deliveries from rookie Vanshaj Sharma. The duo forged an unbroken 55-run partnership for the fourth wicket on the fourth and penultimate day to seal a famous victory.

In a touching moment, Samad stepped aside to let the 22-year-old Sharma finish the job. The youngster fittingly launched Mukesh Kumar over long-on for six, sparking jubilant celebrations in the visitors’ camp.

Before this season, Jammu and Kashmir had played 334 Ranji matches, winning only 45. It took them 44 years to secure their first victory — against Services in 1982-83. Knockout appearances were few and far between. A breakthrough came in 201-14 when they edged Goa on net run rate to reach the quarter-finals, and in 2015-16 they stunned Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium under state stalwart Parveez Rasool.

However, sustained success remained elusive until this season. Under coach Ajay Sharma and 41-year-old captain Paras Dogra, the team transformed belief into performance. After an opening defeat to Mumbai, they responded with innings victories over Rajasthan and crucial wins against Delhi and Hyderabad to secure a knockout berth.

A dramatic 56-run triumph over Madhya Pradesh in the quarter-final — driven by Nabi’s remarkable 12/110 — sent them into the semi-finals for the first time.

“Last time we missed out in the quarters, but we did the hard work and deserved this,” said Nabi after being named Player of the Match.

Dogra reflected on the journey, saying, “It’s a huge achievement. I never imagined this. I’ve cherished the journey, with all its ups and downs. The game makes you a stronger human being.”

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting.
