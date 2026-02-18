Jammu and Kashmir make history in Indian domestic cricket

Chasing 126 at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Jammu and Kashmir were guided home by Samad’s unbeaten 30 off 27 balls (three sixes, one four) and a composed 43 not out off 83 deliveries from rookie Vanshaj Sharma. The duo forged an unbroken 55-run partnership for the fourth wicket on the fourth and penultimate day to seal a famous victory.

Before this season, Jammu and Kashmir had played 334 Ranji matches, winning only 45. It took them 44 years to secure their first victory — against Services in 1982-83. Knockout appearances were few and far between. A breakthrough came in 201-14 when they edged Goa on net run rate to reach the quarter-finals, and in 2015-16 they stunned Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium under state stalwart Parveez Rasool.

