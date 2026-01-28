Massive avalanche covers Sonamarg tourist resort, shows chilling video

Flights cancelled as avalanche hits Sonamarg resort
Videos show giant tsunami of snow falling over the Sonamarg tourist resort in Jammu and Kashmir late Tuesday night. Chilling though the clips may be, officials assure people that the avalanche has caused no loss of life.
According to PTI, the avalanche hit the resort at 10.12pm on Tuesday.
Furqan Shera, the president of Beopar Mandal Sonamarg, said the wave of snow hit the truck yard area and no damage had been reported as yet.
Authorities, reports Times of India, had warned of a possibility of an avalanche on Monday.
In the last 24 hours, the city has seen moderate to heavy rainfall. And in the case of Srinagar airport, which caters to the area, 58 scheduled flights were cancelled on Tuesday due to unsafe weather conditions, leaving hundreds stranded.
Similarly, the Srinagar-Jammu highway and train services also saw interruptions.
District administrations and police have set up control rooms to deal with any emergencies that may crop up during this time.
