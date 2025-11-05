GOLD/FOREX
Gulmarg turns into a white wonderland as fresh snowfall blankets Kashmir’s famed hill town

Visitors wake to stunning views as fresh snow blankets iconic Apharwat Peak slopes

Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
Dubai: Kashmir’s popular winter destination, Gulmarg, has once again transformed into a picture-perfect white wonderland after receiving a fresh spell of snowfall. The season’s early snow has blanketed the meadows, pine trees, and rooftops in shimmering white, delighting tourists and locals alike.

Visitors woke up to breathtaking views as snowflakes gently covered the slopes of Apharwat Peak, turning the region into a postcard scene. Hoteliers and tour operators are optimistic, saying the snowfall has boosted bookings ahead of the upcoming winter sports season.

For adventure seekers, Gulmarg’s snow-covered terrain is among the best in Asia for skiing and snowboarding. Authorities have begun preparing ski lifts and safety measures as they anticipate a surge in visitors over the next few weeks.

Residents, too, rejoiced at the sight, calling it a blessing after weeks of dry weather. The crisp air, snow-laden trees, and cosy wooden lodges have given Gulmarg its classic fairytale look — a sight that never fails to enchant travellers.

As temperatures continue to dip across the Kashmir Valley, weather officials say more snowfall is expected in the coming days, adding to the region’s winter charm and setting the stage for a magical season ahead.

Video by ANI

