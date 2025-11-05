For adventure seekers, Gulmarg’s snow-covered terrain is among the best in Asia for skiing and snowboarding. Authorities have begun preparing ski lifts and safety measures as they anticipate a surge in visitors over the next few weeks.

Residents, too, rejoiced at the sight, calling it a blessing after weeks of dry weather. The crisp air, snow-laden trees, and cosy wooden lodges have given Gulmarg its classic fairytale look — a sight that never fails to enchant travellers.

As temperatures continue to dip across the Kashmir Valley, weather officials say more snowfall is expected in the coming days, adding to the region’s winter charm and setting the stage for a magical season ahead.

Video by ANI