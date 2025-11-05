GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD

Toronto’s autumn hues: A fleeting burst of colour before winter’s chill

Autumn paints the world in warm shades of red, orange, and gold as nature welcomes change

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
Rows of colourful trees line a quiet farm road in Caledon, Ontario, showcasing the beauty of autumn.
Rows of colourful trees line a quiet farm road in Caledon, Ontario, showcasing the beauty of autumn.
AP
1/8
A colourful tree brightens a park in Toronto as autumn settles across the city.
AP
2/8
A jogger enjoys the crisp fall air at Trillium Park, overlooking Lake Ontario in Toronto.
AP
3/8
Toronto residents enjoy the cool weather and colourful scenery along a forest trail.
AP
4/8
A man enjoys fishing by the colourful lakeside at Lake Wilcox in Richmond Hill, Ontario.
AP
5/8
A cow enjoys a calm afternoon grazing at a farm in Caledon, Ontario.
AP
6/8
People ride their bikes along the colourful Moore Park Ravine trail in Toronto during autumn.
AP
7/8
An Inukshuk sculpture overlooks Toronto’s skyline, representing Canada’s northern heritage and unity.
AP
8/8
A dog plays joyfully on colourful dried leaves in a Toronto park during autumn.
AP
Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
Show More
Related Topics:
flowers

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

US President Donald Trump (R) talks to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (2nd R) as they attend a bilateral meeting with Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on the sidelines of the 47th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Kuala Lumpur on October 26, 2025.

Reagan ad effect: Trump raises tariffs on Canada

5m read
Ontario Premier Douglas Robert Ford says they will pause Ronald Reagan ad campaign criticising US tariffs next week

Ontario premier says it will pause Reagan ad on tariffs

2m read
Is it a day for self-care, introspection, or getting the gold? The stars have the answers

Daily horoscope for October 16: What’s in store today

6m read
Why Humid Air Is Flowing In With The UAE's First Autumn Rain

Why UAE's humidity remains high after autumn rain?

3m read