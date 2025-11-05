Netizens hailed Mamdani’s choice of song as both symbolic and celebratory
Dubai: New York City’s newly elected mayor, Zohran Mamdani, celebrated his victory in a uniquely Bollywood style — wrapping up his acceptance speech to the thumping beats of ‘Dhoom Machale’, the iconic song from the 2004 Hindi film Dhoom.
As the energetic soundtrack filled the venue, the 34-year-old politician smiled, waved to cheering supporters, and welcomed his wife, Rama Duwaji, and his mother, acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair, to join him on stage. The exuberant moment instantly went viral, with clips circulating widely across social media platforms.
Netizens hailed Mamdani’s choice of song as both symbolic and celebratory — a nod to his South Asian heritage and a fitting anthem for a political triumph. “Only an Indian could bring ‘Dhoom Machale’ to City Hall,” one user joked on X (formerly Twitter), while others praised him for embracing cultural diversity with confidence and joy.
Born in Uganda to an Indian-origin family, Mamdani moved to the United States at age seven and became a naturalised citizen in 2018. Known for his progressive stance and grassroots activism, the self-described democratic socialist has been a strong advocate for housing reform, workers’ rights, and inclusive city policies.
His Bollywood-inspired celebration marks a fresh chapter in New York politics — one where rhythm, culture, and representation take centre stage. For now, the city can’t stop talking about the mayor who made his victory truly “Dhoom-worthy.”
With inputs from Agencies
