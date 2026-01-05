GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Dubai to New York: Rama Duwaji emerges as fashion icon, picks Middle Eastern designer with Palestine-Lebanese roots as NYC First Lady

A custom creation by Palestinian-Lebanese designer Cynthia Merhej of Beirut-based label

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ
New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani and his wife Rama Duwaji at City Hall Thursday January 1, 2026 in New York, NY. Rama Duwaji chose to wear a Middle Eastern design on this momentous day
New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani and his wife Rama Duwaji at City Hall Thursday January 1, 2026 in New York, NY. Rama Duwaji chose to wear a Middle Eastern design on this momentous day
AFP-DAVID DEE DELGADO

Dubai: Rama Duwaji didn’t just step into her role as New York City’s First Lady—she arrived, and she did it with a fashion choice that spoke louder than any inaugural soundbite. For her first official outing following the swearing-in of husband Zohran Mamdani as NYC’s new mayor, Duwaji skipped predictable power dressing and instead put the spotlight exactly where she wanted it: on independent Middle Eastern design.

Her coat of choice? A custom creation by Palestinian-Lebanese designer Cynthia Merhej of Beirut-based label Renaissance, Renaissance.

Designed and made in Beirut, the faux fur and brown wool coat was adapted from Merhej’s FW23 collection—and yes, the message was intentional. This wasn’t just a look; it was a statement. One that said global fashion doesn’t begin and end in Paris, Milan, or New York.

In just a handful of public appearances, Duwaji is already carving out a distinct fashion identity—one rooted in cultural pride, independent design, and quiet confidence rather than trend-chasing. Also don't forget

As she steps into a highly visible public role, her wardrobe choices are quickly positioning her as a new kind of fashion figure: thoughtful, political, and global in outlook, with a clear preference for meaning over spectacle.

Her stylist, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, didn’t mince words. “On her first official day as First Lady of New York, Rama is wearing an independent woman designer from the Middle East,” she wrote.

“That representation resonates. It reverberates. Because fashion communicates. It sends a message.”

Message received.

For someone with a deep creative streak, Duwaji’s style has always been about more than clothes. Choosing a Middle Eastern designer on day one wasn’t accidental—it was cultural pride, political awareness, and fashion advocacy rolled into a single silhouette. A quiet flex, if you will.

And she’s been doing this. Previously, Duwaji stepped out in designs by Palestinian-Jordanian label Zeid Hijazi, proving that championing regional talent isn’t a one-off headline—it’s a pattern.

Her debut as First Lady comes on the heels of a historic political moment. Back in November, Mamdani became New York City’s first Muslim mayor, ushering in a new chapter for the Big Apple. With that, Duwaji takes on a role that’s as visible as it is influential—and she’s clearly not interested in playing it safe.

You may know her as the mayor’s wife, but make no mistake: Rama Duwaji has always been the main character. A Syrian-American artist, illustrator, and ceramicist, she was born in Houston to Syrian parents and raised between Dubai and the US. Creative, global, and unapologetically intentional—her fashion choices suggest this is just the beginning.

If this was day one, consider the tone officially set.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
Show More
Related Topics:
Fashionamericas

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani checks his agenda on the subway on his way to City Hall in New York, Friday, Jan. 2, 2026.

Subway rides, selfies, and backlash: Mamdani in action

3m read
Zohran Mamdani and Rama Duwaji wedding

Dubai photographer on Zohran Mamdani, Rama wedding

3m read
New York City Democratic mayor Zohran Mamdani waves with his wife Rama Duwaji

Who is Rama Duwaji, Zohran Mamdani's wife?

4m read
Astoria Renter to Gracie Mansion? Why Mamdani's housing choice is his first political test

Mamdani’s NYC life: From leaky 1-BHK to Gracie Mansion

3m read