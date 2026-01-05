Designed and made in Beirut, the faux fur and brown wool coat was adapted from Merhej’s FW23 collection—and yes, the message was intentional. This wasn’t just a look; it was a statement. One that said global fashion doesn’t begin and end in Paris, Milan, or New York.

Dubai: Rama Duwaji didn’t just step into her role as New York City’s First Lady—she arrived, and she did it with a fashion choice that spoke louder than any inaugural soundbite. For her first official outing following the swearing-in of husband Zohran Mamdani as NYC’s new mayor, Duwaji skipped predictable power dressing and instead put the spotlight exactly where she wanted it: on independent Middle Eastern design.

You may know her as the mayor’s wife, but make no mistake: Rama Duwaji has always been the main character. A Syrian-American artist, illustrator, and ceramicist, she was born in Houston to Syrian parents and raised between Dubai and the US. Creative, global, and unapologetically intentional—her fashion choices suggest this is just the beginning.

Her debut as First Lady comes on the heels of a historic political moment. Back in November, Mamdani became New York City’s first Muslim mayor, ushering in a new chapter for the Big Apple. With that, Duwaji takes on a role that’s as visible as it is influential—and she’s clearly not interested in playing it safe.

