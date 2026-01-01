GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 20°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

Why Mamdani chose three Qurans for his New York mayoral oath

Family heirlooms and a historic manuscript mark a milestone moment

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
2 MIN READ
This photo provided by The New York Public Library shows the Schomburg Quran in New York.
This photo provided by The New York Public Library shows the Schomburg Quran in New York.
AP

Dubai: Zohran Mamdani chose three Qurans — two family heirlooms and a centuries-old manuscript — to mark his swearing-in as New York City’s mayor, turning the oath into a moment layered with faith, history and identity.

During a private midnight ceremony at a decommissioned subway station beneath City Hall, Mamdani placed his hand on two Qurans: One belonging to his grandfather, and a pocket-sized Quran dating back to the late 18th or early 19th century, part of the collection at the New York Public Library’s Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture.

For a subsequent public swearing-in ceremony at City Hall on the first day of the year, Mamdani used Qurans that belonged to both his grandfather and grandmother. The campaign has not offered further details about the family heirlooms.

At 34, Mamdani became New York City’s first Muslim mayor, as well as its first of South Asian descent and first born in Africa. While most of the city’s mayors have taken their oath on a Bible, the Constitution does not require the use of any religious text.

The historic manuscript from the Schomburg Center carries particular symbolism. “It’s a small Quran, but it brings together elements of faith and identity in New York City history,” said Hiba Abid, the library’s curator for Middle Eastern and Islamic Studies, noting that it reflects the diversity and reach of the city’s Muslim communities.

The manuscript was acquired by Arturo Schomburg, a Black Puerto Rican historian whose collection documented the global contributions of people of African descent. Though it is unclear how he obtained the Quran, scholars believe it reflects his interest in the historical ties between Islam and Black cultures in the United States and across Africa.

Unlike ornate royal manuscripts, the Quran is modest in design, bound in deep red leather with a simple floral medallion and written in black and red ink. Its plain, readable script suggests it was meant for everyday use.

“The importance of this Quran lies not in luxury, but in accessibility,” Abid said.

After the inauguration, the historic Quran will go on public display at the New York Public Library.

-- With AP inputs

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
Show More
Related Topics:
americas

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani announces a series of top appointments, including the city’s new schools chancellor, ahead of his swearing-in on December 31, 2025, in New York City.

Mamdani takes oath as New York’s first Muslim mayor

1m read
Astoria Renter to Gracie Mansion? Why Mamdani's housing choice is his first political test

From 1-BHK to $100m mansion: Mamdani explains decision

3m read
Trump congratulated Mamdani on his election win as the two political opponents met to discuss policies for New York City, including affordability, public safety, and immigration enforcement.

Unexpected tone: Is Trump a fascist? Mamdani responds

3m read
New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani listens to questions from reporters during a press conference on November 20, 2025 in New York City.

'Mamdani is Indian': Mehdi Hasan criticises Eric Trump

2m read