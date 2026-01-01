Why Mamdani chose three Qurans for his New York mayoral oath

For a subsequent public swearing-in ceremony at City Hall on the first day of the year, Mamdani used Qurans that belonged to both his grandfather and grandmother. The campaign has not offered further details about the family heirlooms.

During a private midnight ceremony at a decommissioned subway station beneath City Hall, Mamdani placed his hand on two Qurans: One belonging to his grandfather , and a pocket-sized Quran dating back to the late 18th or early 19th century, part of the collection at the New York Public Library’s Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture.

The historic manuscript from the Schomburg Center carries particular symbolism. “It’s a small Quran, but it brings together elements of faith and identity in New York City history,” said Hiba Abid, the library’s curator for Middle Eastern and Islamic Studies, noting that it reflects the diversity and reach of the city’s Muslim communities.

At 34, Mamdani became New York City’s first Muslim mayor, as well as its first of South Asian descent and first born in Africa. While most of the city’s mayors have taken their oath on a Bible, the Constitution does not require the use of any religious text.

Unlike ornate royal manuscripts, the Quran is modest in design, bound in deep red leather with a simple floral medallion and written in black and red ink. Its plain, readable script suggests it was meant for everyday use.

The manuscript was acquired by Arturo Schomburg, a Black Puerto Rican historian whose collection documented the global contributions of people of African descent. Though it is unclear how he obtained the Quran, scholars believe it reflects his interest in the historical ties between Islam and Black cultures in the United States and across Africa.

