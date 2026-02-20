Ramadan reflections: NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani shares why it’s his favourite month

Zohran Mamdani also shares iftar spread of Middle Eastern and South Asian favourites
As Ramadan begins, New York City’s first Muslim mayor, Zohran Mamdani, has shared his reflections on the holy month, calling it his favourite time of year for its spirit of reflection and the sense of community it inspires.
“Right now, I feel parched,” Mamdani joked to reporters. “This is a month of reflection and solidarity,” he said, emphasising that Ramadan is about more than abstaining from food and drink from sunrise to sunset.
The first day of Ramadan saw over one million Muslims across New York begin their fasts. Mamdani attended a housing event after starting his own fast and shared his excitement at connecting with communities across the city through iftar gatherings and volunteer work.
“Whether it’s early-morning suhoor before work or a brief pause during a night shift to break the fast, I look forward to meeting everyone,” the mayor said. He also posted a “Ramadan Mubarak” greeting on YouTube to wish residents a blessed month.
Ramadan holds deep personal significance for Mamdani, whose early life in Kampala, Uganda, and upbringing across multiple continents shaped his multicultural perspective.
To mark the occasion, he shared an Instagram video of his iftar plate, which included familiar Middle Eastern dishes like falafel, kebabs, hummus, and dolmas, alongside South Asian favourites such as pakoras, jalebi, and samosas.
The spread reflected both the everyday experience of New Yorkers observing Ramadan and the mayor’s connection to his own cultural heritage.
As reported by The New York Times, Council Member Yusef Salaam described Ramadan as a time for self-reflection and personal growth. Yahaya Abubakar, director of the Islamic Cultural Center of New York (ICCNY), highlighted the significance of having a Muslim mayor, noting that the centre welcomed around 1,000 worshippers on the first day of fasting.
Sheikh Imam Chernor Sa’ad Jalloh added, “Ramadan is a time to strengthen your connection with God, not merely to focus on worldly achievements.”
Mamdani plans to host iftar meals with working New Yorkers, including firefighters, delivery workers, and night-shift employees, ensuring the holy month is observed across the city, reports The New York Times.
According to his senior aide Zara Rahim, the mayor will continue fasting while fulfilling his official duties, visiting boroughs, giving speeches, and meeting residents—demonstrating a blend of spiritual commitment and civic engagement.