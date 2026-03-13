Navigating Anxiety: How routine, perspective can steady the mind in uncertain times

When headlines grow heavy, experts share ways to stay calm and grounded
The world does not need to change dramatically for anxiety to creep into daily life. A tense atmosphere, heavy headlines and constant updates on our phones can quietly shape the emotional temperature of a society. People begin to notice the unease in conversations with colleagues, in family group chats, even in the way ordinary news suddenly feels more urgent than usual. Psychologists say this reaction is deeply human. The mind is built to search for patterns and predict what happens next. When the future looks unclear, the brain fills the gaps with worry.
Neuroscientist Lisa Feldman Barrett, a professor at Northeastern University whose research on emotion has appeared in Scientific American and The New York Times, explains that the brain constantly attempts to forecast what will happen next.
“Your brain is a prediction machine,” she writes while discussing the neuroscience of emotion in Scientific American. “It is always making guesses about what will happen in the next moment so it can prepare your body to deal with it.”
When events unfold in unpredictable ways, those predictions fail. The nervous system interprets that gap as a potential threat.
Barrett explains the consequence clearly. “When the brain cannot confidently predict what is coming next, it experiences uncertainty as something that needs attention,” she writes. The result can appear as restlessness, irritability or the persistent urge to search for more information.
Modern information cycles intensify this reaction. News alerts arrive instantly and social media fills the spaces between verified facts with speculation. The mind attempts to piece together a clear narrative from fragments of incomplete information. The impulse feels logical. Psychologists say it often deepens anxiety rather than easing it.
Ethan Kross, a psychologist at the University of Michigan and director of the Emotion and Self-Control Laboratory, studies how people regulate anxious thoughts. His research frequently appears in publications such as The Atlantic and The New York Times.
“The brain hates uncertainty,” Kross explains in an interview with The Atlantic discussing rumination and anxiety. “When we don’t know what’s going to happen, our mind starts spinning stories to try to fill in the blanks.”
Those mental stories can quickly become overwhelming. “Rumination feels useful because we think we’re working on the problem,” he explains. “In reality, the mind often keeps replaying the same thoughts without getting any closer to resolution.”
One of the most effective coping strategies involves creating psychological distance from those thoughts. Kross encourages people to imagine how they would advise a friend facing the same worries. That shift in perspective often quiets the emotional intensity attached to anxious thinking.
He describes the technique simply: “When you step back and view the situation from a distance, your brain begins to process it more calmly.”
That calm perspective interrupts the cycle of endless mental replay.
During uncertain times, psychologists often return to an idea that sounds almost deceptively simple: routine protects emotional stability.
Regular daily rhythms send powerful signals of safety to the nervous system. Sleep schedules, work habits, exercise and shared meals create predictable anchors in a world that may otherwise feel unpredictable.
Tracy Dennis-Tiwary, a neuroscientist and professor of psychology at Hunter College in New York, believes anxiety itself has been misunderstood for decades.
“Anxiety is not a disease,” she explains in an interview with TIME about the science behind worry. “It’s a natural human emotion that evolved to help us anticipate and prepare for potential threats.”
The emotion becomes overwhelming only when it loses proportion. Dennis-Tiwary encourages people to redirect anxious energy into purposeful activity. Preparing dinner, going for a walk, focusing on work projects or spending time with family may sound ordinary, though these habits restore the sense that life continues moving forward.
Small rituals carry surprising psychological strength. They shift attention away from imagined futures and bring the mind back to the present moment.
Anxiety often begins as a mental experience, though the body quickly becomes involved. When uncertainty activates the brain’s threat response, stress hormones increase heart rate and sharpen attention.
Judson Brewer, a psychiatrist and neuroscientist at Brown University whose research appears frequently in TIME and The New York Times, explains that worry can become self-reinforcing.
“Anxiety feeds on itself,” Brewer says in a TIME interview discussing the neuroscience of worry. “The more we worry, the more our brain learns that worrying is something it should keep doing.”
Breaking that cycle sometimes begins with the body rather than the mind. Brewer frequently recommends simple grounding techniques such as slow breathing or mindful attention to physical sensations. These practices activate the parasympathetic nervous system, which slows the physiological stress response.
“The key is learning to notice the habit loop of anxiety,” he explains. “Once you recognise the pattern, you can begin to step out of it.”
Even brief pauses can help reset the nervous system.
Another important skill involves learning to live with unanswered questions. Humans naturally seek certainty. Life rarely provides it.
Jayne Morriss, a psychologist at the University of Southampton who studies intolerance of uncertainty, explains that people vary widely in how strongly they react to ambiguity.
“Most people fall somewhere in the middle when it comes to intolerance of uncertainty,” she says in an interview with The Guardian. Some individuals adapt comfortably to incomplete information. Others find uncertainty intensely stressful and feel compelled to search for immediate answers.
The instinct to resolve every unknown can create unnecessary pressure. Psychologists increasingly encourage people to practise tolerating uncertainty rather than trying to eliminate it entirely. Accepting that some situations will unfold gradually allows the nervous system to relax its constant search for definitive answers.
You don’t have ignore the world, but it just means recognising that clarity sometimes arrives slowly.
The emotional climate of a community often reflects the behaviour of the individuals within it. Calm conversations encourage rational thinking. Alarmist speculation spreads anxiety quickly.
Psychologists therefore emphasise the importance of maintaining perspective in daily interactions. Thoughtful language, reliance on verified information and patience with unfolding events all contribute to a steadier social environment.
Stanford psychologist Alia Crum, whose research on mindset and stress has been featured in Scientific American and The New York Times, explains that how people interpret stress can influence its impact.
“Stress is not inherently harmful,” she tells Scientific American in a discussion of her research. “What matters is how we think about it and how we respond.”
Viewing stress as a signal to stay attentive rather than a sign of impending crisis often allows the nervous system to regulate itself more effectively.
That shift in mindset restores a sense of balance. Uncertainty will always appear in human life. Every generation experiences moments when the future seems difficult to read. Psychology offers a reassuring insight: the mind is remarkably capable of adapting when people focus on what remains steady.
Daily routines, meaningful work, trusted relationships and small moments of calm create anchors that hold firm even when the wider atmosphere feels unsettled.
When attention returns to those anchors, anxiety begins to loosen its grip. Perspective gradually replaces speculation. Life continues, often more steadily than the mind initially expects.