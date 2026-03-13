Navigating Anxiety: How routine, perspective can steady the mind in uncertain times

The world does not need to change dramatically for anxiety to creep into daily life. A tense atmosphere, heavy headlines and constant updates on our phones can quietly shape the emotional temperature of a society. People begin to notice the unease in conversations with colleagues, in family group chats, even in the way ordinary news suddenly feels more urgent than usual. Psychologists say this reaction is deeply human. The mind is built to search for patterns and predict what happens next. When the future looks unclear, the brain fills the gaps with worry.